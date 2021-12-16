The Indiana Pacers welcome the Detroit Pistons to Indianapolis for an Eastern Conference contest on Thursday. The Pistons are struggling at the outset, posting a 4-22 record and a 2-11 mark on the road. The Pacers (12-18) are on the second night of a back-to-back after a road game on Wednesday in Milwaukee. Detroit will be without Jerami Grant (thumb) and Kelly Olynyk (knee) in this matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -10

Pistons vs. Pacers over-under: 210.5 points

Pistons vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -550, Pistons +400

DET: The Pistons are 6-7 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 9-6-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons make impressive use of the free-throw line, and that gives Detroit an area of important focus. The Pistons are connecting on 78.7 percent of shots at the free-throw line, well above the NBA's average, and Detroit is firmly in the top five in attempting 21.3 free throw attempts per game. On defense, the Pistons excel in creating havoc, and that manifests in the team's statistics. Detroit is No. 3 in the NBA in generating turnovers, inducing 16.0 giveaways per game from opponents, and that helps to produce transition opportunities on offense.

The Pistons are averaging 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocked shots per game, both of which are above-average metrics, and Detroit is also receiving an uptick in performance from No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the last six contests and, in that span, he is connecting on 52.4 percent of 3-point opportunities.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is playing quite well in key areas. The Pacers are in the top eight of the NBA in both 2-point accuracy and offensive rebound rate, with the Pistons sporting a bottom-tier defense. Detroit is last in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed and second-worst in 3-point percentage allowed this season. On the opposite end, Indiana ranks in the top five in blocked shots, assists allowed and three-pointers allowed, with opponents making fewer than 11 triples per game against the Pacers.

Indiana is excellent on the defensive glass, securing approximately 74 percent of missed shots, and the Pistons are scoring only 100.4 points per 100 possessions. Detroit is in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive rating, 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting, assists and assist-to-turnover ratio, which further bolsters Indiana's defensive standing in this matchup.

How to make Pistons vs. Pacers picks

