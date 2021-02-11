A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 6-18 overall and 5-7 at home, while Indiana is 12-13 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Pistons won three of the four meetings between the teams last season.

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Pistons +2.5

Pistons vs. Pacers over-under: 216 points

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons rose up against the Brooklyn Nets for a 122-111 win at home on Tuesday. Jerami Grant had 32 points along with five boards. Detroit halted a four-game losing streak with the win. The Pistons scored 38 points in the first quarter, the most they have scored in a first quarter this season. They shot a season-best .560 from the field.

Delon Wright had 22 points and nine assists vs. Brooklyn. Grant has the most points scored (583) by a player in their first 24 games with the Pistons. Detroit leads the league in bench scoring at 41.9 points per game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to Brooklyn on Wednesday, 104-94. The Pacers were down 82-62 at the end of the third quarter. Domantas Sabonis (18 points) was the top scorer for Indiana. The Pacers have lost four consecutive games. Indiana shot just 39.1 percent from the field, a season low.

The 98 points scored on Wednesday were also a season low. The Pacers will try to avoid losing five consecutive games for the fourth time in the last six seasons. T.J. McConnell leads all bench players in the league with 144 assists and 36 steals.

