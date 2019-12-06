Pacers vs. Pistons odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from advanced computer

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 8-14 overall and 6-5 at home, while Indiana is 14-7 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Pistons won the first two meetings this season before the Pacers took a 112-106 victory on Nov. 8. Blake Griffin and Victor Oladipo missed all of those matchups. Oladipo will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from a quad injury. Indiana is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 211. Before entering any Pacers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Detroit suffered a tough 127-103 defeat to Milwaukee on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Pistons was the play of Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds along with five dimes. Detroit had won its previous two games by a combined 67 points.

Luke Kennard missed the game as he dealt with tendinitis in his knees. He has averaged 24.3 points against the Pacers this season.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to score a solid victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday, winning 107-100. Indiana has won seven of its last eight games. T.J. Warren had 24 points and Domantas Sabonis finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

All of the Pacers' starters have scored in double figures in each of the team's past three wins.

