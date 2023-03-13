On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three days at Little Caesars Arena. The Pacers won the first matchup on Saturday, and Indiana is 31-37 overall this season. Detroit is 15-53 and aiming to stop the NBA's longest active losing streak with 11 consecutive defeats. Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Jaden Ivey (protocols), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Marvin Bagley III (ankle), and Cade Cunningham (tibia) are out for the Pistons. Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Myles Turner (back), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle), and TJ McConnell (back) are out for the Pacers, with Buddy Hield (foot) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Indiana as the 2.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Pacers vs. Pistons odds.

Pacers vs. Pistons spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers vs. Pistons over/under: 229.5 points

Pacers vs. Pistons money line: Pacers -170, Pistons +143

IND: The Pacers are 16-17 against the spread in road games

DET: The Pistons are 14-19-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana picked up a win in the same building on Saturday, out-playing Detroit in key aspects. The Pacers generated 34 free throw attempts and secured 18 offensive rebounds in the game, and four players scored at least 17 points for Indiana. On the other end, the Pacers held the Pistons to fewer than 1.1 points per possession with 54% true shooting. Indiana's offense has also been very potent in prominent categories over the course of the regular season.

The Pacers are in the top five of the league with 13.9 3-pointers per game, and Indiana connects on 36.4% of long-range attempts. Indiana is also in the top six of the NBA in assist percentage (64.0%) and assists per game (26.7), with the Pacers leading the league with 18.6 fast break points per game. Indiana secures more than 28% of available rebounds on the offensive glass, and the Pacers will face a Detroit defense that ranks in the bottom five in defensive rating, opponent shooting and free throw prevention.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons fell short in the first matchup on Friday, but Detroit committed a turnover on only 11% of possessions and had seven players score in double figures against Indiana. For the season, Detroit leads the NBA in free throw creation, averaging 26.5 attempts per game. The Pistons are also very adept on the offensive glass, securing 29.1% of available rebounds after missed shots. Detroit is also in the top 10 of the league with 14.8 second-chance points per game.

From there, the Pistons can take solace in Indiana's struggling defense. The Pacers are allowing nearly 1.16 points per possession, a bottom-five figure in the NBA this season, and Indiana is dead-last in the league with a 68.6% defensive rebound rate. The Pacers also give up 25.7 free throw attempts per game, feeding into Detroit's already present strength in offensive rebounding, and Indiana is in the bottom five in assists allowed (26.2 per game).

