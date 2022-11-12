Who's Playing

Toronto @ Indiana

Current Records: Toronto 7-6; Indiana 5-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.36 points per game. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Indiana was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 122-119 to the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers were up 70-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Toronto lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road by a decisive 132-113 margin. Toronto was down 106-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Chris Boucher, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Indiana took a serious blow against the Raptors when the two teams previously met in March, falling 131-91. Maybe the Pacers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 21 out of their last 32 games against Indiana.