Who's Playing
Toronto @ Indiana
Current Records: Toronto 7-6; Indiana 5-6
What to Know
This Saturday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.36 points per game. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Indiana was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 122-119 to the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers were up 70-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, Toronto lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road by a decisive 132-113 margin. Toronto was down 106-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Chris Boucher, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Indiana took a serious blow against the Raptors when the two teams previously met in March, falling 131-91. Maybe the Pacers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 32 games against Indiana.
