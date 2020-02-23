Pacers vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 41-15 overall and 22-7 at home, while Indiana is 33-23 overall and 14-13 on the road. Toronto has won 16 of its last 17 games. Indiana, meanwhile, has lost six of its last eight. Toronto is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Raptors -5.5

Raptors vs. Pacers over-under: 218.5 points

Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Toronto -226, Indiana +186

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns on Friday, earning a 118-101 victory. Pascal Siakam went 5-for-9 from deep and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 12 rebounds. Siakam leads the Raptors with 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, while Kyle Lowry adds 19.5 points and 7.7 assists per outing. Toronto enters Sunday's game with 8.82 steals per game, good for second best in the league.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana emerged from the All-Star break with a bang Friday, beating the New York Knicks 106-98. T.J. Warren scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis dropped a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Warren leads the Pacers in scoring at 18.7 points per game, and Sabonis chips in 18.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per outing. Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, allowing only 6.6 per outing.

How to make Pacers vs. Raptors picks

