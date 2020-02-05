Pacers vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pacers and Raptors.
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 36-14 overall and 18-7 at home, while Indiana is 31-19 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Raptors enter Wednesday's matchup on an 11 game winning streak. Indiana, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. Toronto is favored by six-points in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before locking in any Pacers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Raptors:
- Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Raptors -6
- Raptors vs. Pacers over-under: 216 points
- Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Toronto -241, Indiana +200
What you need to know about the Raptors
Everything went Toronto's way against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday as the Raptors made off with a 129-102 win. The score was close at the half, but Toronto pulled away in the second half with 69 points. Among those leading the charge for the Raptors was shooting guard Terence Davis, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 31 points.
In addition, the Raptors feature one of the most suffocating defenses in the NBA. In fact, Toronto is giving up just 105.9 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA. Plus, the Raptors have won each of their last nine home games against the Pacers.
What you need to know about the Pacers
Indiana came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 112-103. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double with 26 points, 12 boards, and nine assists. For the season, Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Toronto comes into Wednesday's matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.72. But Indiana enters tonight's contest with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league.
How to make Pacers vs. Raptors picks
The model has simulated Raptors vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Raptors vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
