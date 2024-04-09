The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Toronto is 25-53 overall and 14-26 at home, while Indiana is 45-34 overall and 20-19 on the road. The road team has actually won each of their previous three matchups this season as the Raptors are 2-1 against the Pacers this year. Toronto most recently defeated Indiana, 130-122, on Feb. 26.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Indiana is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Raptors picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -12.5

Raptors vs. Pacers over/under: 239 points

Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Raptors: +558, Pacers: -833

IND: The Pacers are 28-20-1 ATS against the Eastern Conference this season

TOR: The Raptors are 2-0 ATS over their last two games

What to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are coming off a 117-115 win over the Heat on Sunday in a game in which Indiana nearly blew a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter. The Pacers led 91-78 entering the final period before Miami outscored Indiana, 37-26, in the fourth. The Pacers had a balanced offensive attack with Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell each scoring 22 points as two of seven players to finish with at least 10 points.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the high-flying Indiana offense and sets the pace for the team playing at the second-fastest pace in the league. Haliburton, who made his second All-Star Game this season, is averaging 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game. Pascal Siakam will play his third game against Toronto since being traded from the Raptors to the Pacers midway through the season. Siakam averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists over his first two contests against the team he spent his first seven-and-a-half years with. He is averaging 21.3 ppg with the Pacers.

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors snapped a 15-game losing streak and have now won back-to-back contests entering Tuesday. Toronto shocked the Bucks, 117-111, on Friday and then defeated Washington, 130-122, on Sunday. Immanuel Quickley had 31 points and 13 assists against the Wizards but he's out Tuesday for rest after playing four games since missing two weeks for personal reasons. RJ Barrett should be good to play on Tuesday though and he's averaging 25.3 points, seven rebounds and five assists over three games since returning from missing three weeks following the death of his younger brother.

The Raptors are 2-1 in Barrett's first three games back. Toronto's offense has performed significantly better since Barrett's return, averaging 119.3 ppg with him back. Toronto reached 119 points only once in the nine games he missed. Despite Toronto's struggles this year, the Raptors have played well against the Pacers as Indiana's pace of play actually favors Toronto's strengths as well as the Raptors lead the league in fast break scoring (19 ppg). Kelly Olynyk added 21 points and nine rebounds against the Wizards, and Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 25.5 ppg over the two-game winning streak.

How to make Raptors vs. Pacers picks

