Pacers vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Pacers will have a tough test to extend their six-game winning streak
Fresh off their big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Toronto Raptors will go right into another game of the night. This time, they'll be at home against the red-hot Indiana Pacers.
The Raptors' big win helped them technically reclaim first place in the Eastern Conference by half a game, though the Bucks have a slightly better win percentage. But along with the Bucks, the Pacers are right on their tail.
That's thanks to a six-game winning streak, and a 13-2 streak that has shot Indiana up the standings. Now in third place, they're just a game and a half back of the No. 1 seed.
How to watch Pacers at Raptors
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -1
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Pacers: The Pacers proved early in the season that their breakout campaign last season was no fluke. But in case you needed further proof, they've now rattled off a 13-2 stretch, including a current six-game winning streak. They haven't had the hardest schedule over that stretch, but you can only beat who you play, and the Pacers are beating everyone. This game on Sunday will be a big test for them to keep up the hot streak, and they'll have plenty of motivation. The last team to beat the Pacers was the Raptors.
Raptors: After a brilliant start to the season, the Raptors have come back down to earth a bit lately. Due in part to injuries to Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas, they've played about .500 basketball in the past month or so, which has them now locked in a tough fight with multiple teams for playoff seeding at the top of the Eastern Conference. They'll face one of those teams, the Pacers, on Sunday night. This is a tough back-to-back for them, but they should be energized by their big road win over the Bucks on Saturday.
Game prediction, pick
The Pacers are playing some fantastic basketball lately, and the Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back, so it makes sense that this game is basically a toss-up. Since the Raptors are at home though, we'll take them.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Curry jokes about travel on Harden move
Curry seemed to be suggesting to the refs that Harden would have gotten away with his move
-
Warriors and Kings set 3-point record
Steph Curry knocked down 10 on his own, while Buddy Hield added eight
-
Embiid wants Simmons to shoot more
Simmons has started to expand his range a little bit in recent weeks
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA had a busy eight-game slate Saturday on Saturday night