Pacers vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Fresh off their big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Toronto Raptors will go right into another game of the night. This time, they'll be at home against the red-hot Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors' big win helped them technically reclaim first place in the Eastern Conference by half a game, though the Bucks have a slightly better win percentage. But along with the Bucks, the Pacers are right on their tail.

That's thanks to a six-game winning streak, and a 13-2 streak that has shot Indiana up the standings. Now in third place, they're just a game and a half back of the No. 1 seed.

How to watch Pacers at Raptors

Date: Sunday, Jan. 6

Sunday, Jan. 6 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -1

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Pacers: The Pacers proved early in the season that their breakout campaign last season was no fluke. But in case you needed further proof, they've now rattled off a 13-2 stretch, including a current six-game winning streak. They haven't had the hardest schedule over that stretch, but you can only beat who you play, and the Pacers are beating everyone. This game on Sunday will be a big test for them to keep up the hot streak, and they'll have plenty of motivation. The last team to beat the Pacers was the Raptors.

Raptors: After a brilliant start to the season, the Raptors have come back down to earth a bit lately. Due in part to injuries to Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas, they've played about .500 basketball in the past month or so, which has them now locked in a tough fight with multiple teams for playoff seeding at the top of the Eastern Conference. They'll face one of those teams, the Pacers, on Sunday night. This is a tough back-to-back for them, but they should be energized by their big road win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Game prediction, pick

The Pacers are playing some fantastic basketball lately, and the Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back, so it makes sense that this game is basically a toss-up. Since the Raptors are at home though, we'll take them.