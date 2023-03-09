Who's Playing
Houston @ Indiana
Current Records: Houston 15-50; Indiana 29-37
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Indiana Pacers since Nov. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Houston will head out on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.22 points per matchup.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Houston as they lost 118-96 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Shooting guard Jalen Green (25 points) was the top scorer for Houston.
Indiana lost a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia 76ers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. The Pacers fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 147-143. Indiana might have lost, but man -- point guard Tyrese Haliburton was a total machine. He shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 40 points and 16 assists.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.12
Odds
The Pacers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston.
- Nov 18, 2022 - Indiana 99 vs. Houston 91
- Mar 18, 2022 - Indiana 121 vs. Houston 118
- Dec 23, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. Houston 106
- Apr 14, 2021 - Indiana 132 vs. Houston 124
- Jan 06, 2021 - Indiana 114 vs. Houston 107
- Aug 12, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Houston 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 11, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Indiana 103
- Nov 05, 2018 - Houston 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 29, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Indiana 97
- Nov 12, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 27, 2017 - Indiana 117 vs. Houston 108
- Jan 29, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Houston 101
- Mar 27, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Indiana 103