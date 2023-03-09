Who's Playing

Houston @ Indiana

Current Records: Houston 15-50; Indiana 29-37

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Indiana Pacers since Nov. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Houston will head out on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.22 points per matchup.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Houston as they lost 118-96 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Shooting guard Jalen Green (25 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Indiana lost a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia 76ers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. The Pacers fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 147-143. Indiana might have lost, but man -- point guard Tyrese Haliburton was a total machine. He shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 40 points and 16 assists.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.12

Odds

The Pacers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Houston.