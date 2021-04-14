The Houston Rockets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 14-40 overall and 7-19 at home, while Indiana is 25-28 overall and 16-12 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 meetings and they've both been miserable investments against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 21-32 against the number in 2020-21, while the Rockets are an abysmal 18-36 against the spread. Indiana is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Pacers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Rockets:

Pacers vs. Rockets spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers vs. Rockets over-under: 233.5 points

Pacers vs. Rockets money line: Pacers -190, Rockets +170



What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 126-120 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard John Wall wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-20 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Houston now has just three wins in its last 34 games and appears to be content with being in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, one bright spot has certainly been the play of fourth-year center Christian Wood. The 25-year-old has established himself as a core piece moving forward by averaging 21.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, the game between Indiana and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 126-115. The Pacers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 29 points along with five rebounds, and shooting guard Caris LeVert, who had 26 points and six assists in addition to six boards and three blocks. Indiana has won three of its last four games and with LeVert, Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis gelling, they appear to be trending in the right direction late in the season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If Indiana wants to win, the Pacers will need to focus on stopping Wood, who posted a double-double with 25 points and 15 boards in his last outing, and shooting guard Kevin Porter, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 14 assists along with five rebounds in the loss to Phoenix on Monday.

How to make Pacers vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Pacers spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.