Pacers vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers played a thriller that went down to the wire on Monday in Indianapolis. Could we be in for an encore when the two squads meet again for the second time in less than a week on Sunday evening in Houston?

The Pacers will be coming in off a win over the Heat that moved them to 8-5 on the season. Meanwhile, the Rockets will enter the game having lost two in a row, which leaves them at a disappointing 4-7.

How to watch Pacers at Rockets

Date: Sunday, Nov. 11

Sunday, Nov. 11 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Pacers -0.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Pacers: It's been a strong start to the season for the Pacers, who at 8-5 currently sit in third place in the East. They've proven that last season wasn't a fluke, and even if they aren't in the top tier of the East contenders -- which suddenly looks extremely strong -- they're not far off and are a tough team to beat every single night. Victor Oladipo has been super impressive recently, averaging 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his last five games.

Rockets: After a brutal start to the season, the Rockets seemed to be turning things around a bit last week. They won three in row, including an impressive win over the Pacers on the road, and agreed to a deal to bring back defensive coordinator Jeff Bzdelik. But the good times didn't last, and they've now lost two more games to sink to 4-7 on the season. If that wasn't enough, they're reportedly now having discussions with Carmelo Anthony about his role moving forward. Just bad times all around in Houston.

Game prediction, pick

This game is essentially a pick-em with the Pacers favored by just half a point, and I'm going to pick the Pacers. Yes, the Rockets will be at home, but they're on the second game of a back-to-back== and haven't looked anything like last season's Western Conference Finals team.