Pacers vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 2 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs (25-33) will host Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers (36-24) on Monday. LaMarcus Aldridge (doubtful, shoulder) will likely miss his third-straight game for San Antonio, and Jakob Poeltl (knee) has already been ruled out. Jeremy Lamb (knee) will miss the rest of the season for the Pacers, who are otherwise healthy.

Pacers vs. Spurs spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers vs. Spurs over-under: 221 points

Pacers vs. Spurs money line: Indiana -136, San Antonio +115

IND: The Pacers are just 4-7-1 ATS since the start of February.

SAS: The Spurs have covered just two of the past nine spreads.

Why the Pacers can cover

The model is well aware that San Antonio has not benefited from home-court advantage at all this season, posting just a 32.1 percent ATS cover rate when playing at the AT&T Center. Only the Minnesota Timberwolves have a worse mark this season. The Spurs haven't covered a spread at home in over a month, and they'll now be without their starting and backup center.

This is excellent news for an Indiana team that runs the majority of its offense through big man Domantas Sabonis. The first-time All-Star is in the midst of a major breakout campaign, averaging 18.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. Sabonis is rolling entering March, posting a double-double in five-straight games, while falling just one assist short of a triple-double in two of those games. He should dominate the paint against a San Antonio team down to its third option at center.

Why the Spurs can cover

Despite that clear-cut edge, Indiana isn't a lock to cover the Pacers vs. Spurs spread. The model is well aware that the Pacers are coming off of one of their most inconsistent months of the season. They are just 4-7-1 ATS since the start of February, which resulted in a drop from the four seed to the six seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost a key rotation player in Lamb for the season, and the team is still in the process of re-introducing Oladipo into its offensive game plan and rotations.

San Antonio might be catching the Pacers at the right time, as they are in a bit of a transitional stage as they figure out their new rotation while gearing up for the playoffs. If Indiana is distracted from its opponent at hand, it could allow San Antonio to sneak up and cover as home dogs.

