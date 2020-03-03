Pacers vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 2 predictions from proven model on 47-30 roll

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs (25-33) host Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers (36-24) on Monday. The Pacers enter Monday's contest as winners of three straight and five of the past six games, while San Antonio is headed in the opposite direction. The Spurs have just three wins in the past 10 games, and they are likely to be without both LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Jakob Poeltl (knee). Victor Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Indiana.

Tip-off for this one is set for 8:30 p.m ET from the AT&T Center. Sportsbooks list Indiana as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is 221 in the latest Pacers vs Spurs odds.

Pacers vs. Spurs spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers vs. Spurs over-under: 221 points

Pacers vs. Spurs money line: Indiana -136, San Antonio +115

IND: The Pacers are just 4-7-1 ATS since the start of February.

SAS: The Spurs have covered just two of the past nine spreads.

Why the Pacers can cover

The model is well aware of how important missing Aldridge is for this particular matchup. The Spurs are 2-6 ATS in games Aldridge has missed or left early due to injury this season, and they're 0-2 since his latest injury. Aldridge's offense will be missed in a matchup against a Pacers squad ranked seventh in defensive efficiency. Indiana's perimeter defense is terrific. They have several defenders capable of making life difficult on DeRozan and Dejounte Murray.

No team in the NBA takes more field goal attempts from 15-24 feet than the Spurs, and no team has held opponents to a lower field goal percentage from that range than the Pacers. The weakness of Indiana's defense is on the interior. Myles Turner is a terrific individual shot blocker, but the Pacers have been susceptible to put backs and opposing roll men in the pick and roll. Without either Aldridge or Poeltl to exploit this weakness, San Antonio's offense could struggle to put points on the board on Monday.

Why the Spurs can cover

Even so, Indiana isn't a lock to cover the Pacers vs. Spurs spread. The model is well aware that the Pacers are coming off of one of their most inconsistent months of the season. They are just 4-7-1 ATS since the start of February, which resulted in a drop from the four seed to the six seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

San Antonio might be catching the Pacers at the right time, as they are in a bit of a transitional stage as they figure out their new rotation while gearing up for the playoffs. If Indiana is distracted from its opponent at hand, it could allow San Antonio to sneak up and cover as home dogs, especially with Oladipo on the bench for Indiana.

