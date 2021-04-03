The Indiana Pacers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 24-22 overall and 12-15 at home, while the Pacers are 21-26 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Pacers won the first meeting of the season on Mar. 2, 116-111.

San Antonio is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.

Spurs vs. Pacers spread: Spurs -4.5

Spurs vs. Pacers over-under: 219 points

Spurs vs. Pacers money line: San Antonio -190, Indiana +170



What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost in double overtime against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, 134-129. DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and nine assists in addition to five boards. San Antonio has lost five of seven games on its current nine-game homestand. Derrick White scored 29 points.

Jakob Poeltl double-doubled on 14 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist) will miss his seventh straight game on Saturday. The Sours have won 30 of 48 all-time home matchups vs, the Pacers.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers were steamrolled by the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, 114-97. Indiana has lost three consecutive games. The Pacers have won only 10 of their past 29 games. Caris LeVert led Indiana with 16 points.

Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hip) and Domantas Sabonis (thigh) missed Friday's game. The Pacers are 5-4 this season on the second game of a back to back. Myles Turner leads the league with 152 blocked shots.

