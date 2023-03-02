The Indiana Pacers (28-35) hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs (15-47) on Thursday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. San Antonio is 9-21 at home, while the Pacers are 10-20 on the road. Indiana has won two straight after knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 124-122 on Tuesday. The Spurs are riding high after snapping a 16-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 102-94 win over the Utah Jazz. Keldon Johnson (foot), Isaiah Roby (ankle), Romeo Langford (thigh), and Khem Birch (knee) are all out for San Antonio. Tyrese Haliburton (calf) is listed as questionable for Indiana.

Spurs vs. Pacers spread: Spurs +5

Spurs vs. Pacers over/under: 238 points

Spurs vs. Pacers money line: San Antonio 180, Indiana -220

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio beat the Utah Jazz 102-94 on Tuesday. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points. The win snapped a 16-game losing streak for Gregg Popovich's squad.

Johnson has been ruled out for this matchup with a foot injury. Without their leading scorer, the Spurs are expected to lean heavily on the likes of Devonte' Graham (13.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds per game), Jeremy Sochan (10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game), and Doug McDermott (9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game).

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Indiana sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 124-122 victory. It was another big night for Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Allowing an average of 117.5 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, but this could be aided by the fact that Keldon Johnson will be out of action for San Antonio. Haliburton, who will be a game-time decision due to a calf strain, is averaging a double-double this season on 20.1 points and 10.1 assists per game. Center Myles Turner is also a double-double threat for Indiana with per game averages of 18.2 points and 8.0 rebounds.

