The Phoenix Suns will take on the Indiana Pacers at 4 p.m. ET Thursday at Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The Pacers currently occupy the fifth playoff spot in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. The Suns are 2.5 games behind the final playoff berth in the Western Conference. Both teams have won all of their three games since the NBA restart.

Suns vs. Pacers spread: Suns +2.5

Suns vs. Pacers over-under: 229.5 points

Suns vs. Pacers money line: Phoenix 130, Indiana -150

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns got by the Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch jumper from Devin Booker as time expired. Booker shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight assists. The Suns shot 53.1 percent from 3-point range.

Phoenix began play in the NBA bubble with the worst record among any Western Conference teams remaining. They are one of five teams within three games of Memphis for the eighth playoff spot in the West. Phoenix is one game behind Portland for the ninth slot in the conference.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, taking their contest 120-109. Indiana once again attributed much of its success to small forward T.J. Warren, who had 32 points. Warren has scored 119 combined points over his past three games, all in the NBA bubble. He set a franchise record for points in a three-game span. Warren made all of his first eight attempts from the floor.

The Pacers have a one-game lead over the Sixers for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. Malcolm Brogdon (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game.

