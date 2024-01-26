The Indiana Pacers (25-20) will aim for their second upset in 24 hours when they host the Phoenix Suns (26-18) on Friday night. Indiana snapped a three-game losing skid with a 134-122 win over Philadelphia on Thursday, springing the upset as a 5-point underdog. Phoenix is riding a seven-game winning streak, including a 132-109 win at Dallas on Wednesday. The Suns are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, while the Pacers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Phoenix is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Suns odds, while the over/under is 243.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Suns vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Phoenix vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Suns spread: Pacers +4.5

Pacers vs. Suns over/under: 243.5 points

Pacers vs. Suns money line: Pacers: +155, Suns: -186

Pacers vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has been pulling off upsets as a betting underdog throughout January, including wins over the Bucks (twice), Celtics, Hawks, Kings and 76ers. The Pacers were 5-point underdogs in their 134-122 win over Philadelphia on Thursday, jumping out to a 21-point lead at the end of the third quarter before cruising to the finish line. Power forward Pascal Siakam posted his first triple-double since being acquired by the Pacers, tallying 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was also Siakam's first triple-double in 15 months in a game where Indiana never trailed. Tyrese Haliburton, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, was announced as an All-Star starter on Thursday. The Pacers are 6-2 in their last eight home games, while Phoenix has only covered the spread six times in its last 20 games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is one of the hottest teams in the NBA, rattling off a seven-game winning streak to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Suns were 2-point favorites in their 132-109 win at Dallas on Wednesday, as Devin Booker poured in 46 points on 17 of 23 shooting. Shooting guard Bradley Beal had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Kevin Durant added 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Beal missed 24 of the first 30 games this season due to an injury, but he has been a key contributor during the recent surge. The Suns have won the last five meetings between these teams, including a 117-110 win at home last Sunday. Durant poured in 40 points in that win, while Booker had 26 and Beal chipped in 25. Eric Gordon (wrist) is questionable after missing the last two games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.