The Indiana Pacers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 21-42 overall and 9-22 at home, while the Pacers are 29-33 overall and 18-14 on the road. Indiana is currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Hornets.

Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Pacers spread: Thunder +6.5

Thunder vs. Pacers over-under: 228 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC fell 109-95 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

OKC has lost 15 of its last 16 overall with an upset over the Celtics on April 27 being the only exception. The Thunder have covered just four times during that 16-game stretch. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) and Lu Dort (hip) will miss this matchup.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, the Pacers fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday 130-113 at home. A silver lining for the Pacers was the play of shooting guard Caris LeVert, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five dimes.

Indiana, however, has a chance to get a key piece back in this game. Domantas Sabonis (back) has missed six straight games but he's listed as questionable for Saturday. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable, while Myles Turner (toe) remains out.

How to make Pacers vs. Thunder picks

