The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-34) will try to get back on track without their best player when they face the Indiana Pacers (43-34) on Friday. Oklahoma City is coming off back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Boston, and it will be without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) for the third straight game. It is in third place in the Western Conference standings, sitting a half-game behind Denver and one game behind Minnesota. Indiana is coming off a 115-111 loss at Brooklyn on Wednesday, but it is still a half-game ahead of Miami for the coveted No. 6 seed in the East.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under is 234 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma City vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Thunder spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers vs. Thunder over/under: 234 points

Pacers vs. Thunder money line: Pacers: -211, Thunder: +175

Pacers vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

Why the Pacers can cover

Oklahoma City has had trouble navigating games without Gilgeous-Alexander, losing three of its four games when he has been sidelined over the past nine days. The Thunder were blown out by Boston on Wednesday, failing to cover the spread as 12-point underdogs. They are also on the road for the fourth game in a row, making this a difficult spot for the short-handed Thunder.

Indiana has not lost a home game since March 18, picking up wins over the Lakers and Nets in its last two home outings. The Pacers are led by power forward Pascal Siakam, who averages 21.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. They have won four of their last five home games against Oklahoma City, which has only covered the spread once in its last five games. In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander being out, the Pacers may also get to face an OKC team without Jalen Williams (ankle), who is listed as doubtful. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is still a dangerous team without Gilgeous-Alexander, and it is still fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder are only one game back of Minnesota for first place, going 10-5 in their last 15 games. They closed the month of March with wins over the Suns and Knicks, blowing out Phoenix as 2-point underdogs last Friday.

Point guard Josh Giddey had 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, shooting 10 of 15 from the floor. He is averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while rookie Chet Holmgren is adding 16.6 points and 7.9 rebounds. Indiana tends to struggle at this time of the year, winning just two times in its last 13 games in April. OKC may also get a shorthanded Pacers team, as Myles Turner (finger) is listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.