The 2025 NBA Finals resume in Indianapolis on Friday night as the Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4. Indiana protected its home court on Wednesday and holds a 2-1 series lead after the teams split the first two games in OKC.

The Pacers, who trailed for more than 91 of the 96 minutes played in the first two games, flipped the script in Game 3 by controlling the fourth quarter (32-18) and relying on a balanced offensive attack. Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and was a rebound shy of a triple-double while Bennedict Mathurin and Pascal Siakam added 27 and 21 points, respectively. More importantly, the Indiana bench scored 49 points to Oklahoma City's 19, which made all the difference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points while adding eight rebounds and four assists last time out. Despite the Thunder trailing in the series, SGA is still the favorite to win Finals MVP (-220 at DraftKings), but OKC will most likely have to win Game 4 for those odds to stay in his favor. Jalen Williams had a team-high 26 points for the Thunder in Game 3, while Chet Holmgren added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Pacers vs. Thunder: Game 4 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, June 13

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder - 6, O/U 225.5

Pacers vs. Thunder: Game 4 best bets

I'm torn on the spread here. Thus far, the 2025 Finals have been relatively similar to the second-round series between the Thunder and Nuggets. Denver took Game 1 with a stunning ending. Oklahoma City took Game 2 comfortably. Denver won Game 3 at home. That's exactly how the Finals have gone, and the Thunder won Game 4 of that series on the road to tie things up. But they won that game by five points, and the spread here is six. That feels symbolic. At this point, we might have to accept that the Thunder just aren't the same playoff team on the road that they are at home. At home, the Thunder are 9-2 with a +236 point differential. On the road, they're 4-4 with a -57 point differential. I think the Thunder win Game 4. I can't pick a blowout. The Pick: Pacers +6

We've had two unders out of three games so far in this series, but all three have reached at least 221 total points. This series has been played at a 100.7-possession per game pace. For reference, that would be near the top of the regular-season standings, which is almost unheard of for this late in the playoffs. The Pacers and Thunder both want to run, and while they're both stellar transition defenses, the sheer speed here ensures high point totals because both sides are going to have a ton of offensive chances. This is the lowest point total of the series. I've taken all unders thus far, but I'm finally flipping to the over. The Pick: Over 225.5

Bennedict Mathurin doesn't have average games. He's either terrible (seven games with five or fewer points this postseason) or great (five games with 19 or more). If you want to bet against him, you can just take the under on his total. However, I'll point out that in the second round, he had a 19-point game and a 23-point game back-to-back in Games 2 and 3. In the Eastern Conference finals, he had a 20-point Game 4 and then a 23-point Game 5. These games tend to come in clusters, and Mathurin scored 27 in Game 3. As of this writing, you can get +870 odds on Mathurin scoring at least 20 in Game 4 on FanDuel. Do I think it's likely? No. But at those odds, I like the chance of the pattern repeating. The Pick: Mathurin Over 20 points (+870)