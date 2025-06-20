Pacers vs. Thunder score: Indiana forces first NBA Finals Game 7 in nine years with blowout victory

In the immortal words of Zaza Pachulia, "we're going to Game 7, baby!" The Indiana Pacers dominated Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, leading by as many as 31 points en route to a 108-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA Finals are now tied, 3-3, and this is the first time that the Finals have gone to a Game 7 since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors.

The Pacers missed their first eight shots of the game, but quickly turned things around with a huge first-half run to take the lead. In the second quarter, they outscored the Thunder 36-17 to take a 22-point lead into halftime. The Thunder were never able to make things competitive after the break. Ben Sheppard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the Pacers' lead up to 30 heading into the fourth, and the final frame was essentially garbage time.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was questionable heading into the game due to a calf strain, only had to play 22 minutes because of how comfortable the game was for the Pacers. He finished with 14 points and five assists. The Pacers' back-up point guard, TJ McConnell was the star of the show. He put up 12 points, nine rebounds six assists and four steals in another stellar outing in the Finals. As a team, the Pacers made 15 3-pointers and turned the ball over just 10 times.

Game 7 is set for Sunday night in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET.

