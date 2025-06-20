Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Thunder score: Indiana forces first NBA Finals Game 7 in nine years with blowout victory

The Pacers dominated OKC to force a winner-take-all Game 7

In the immortal words of Zaza Pachulia, "we're going to Game 7, baby!" The Indiana Pacers dominated Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, leading by as many as 31 points en route to a 108-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA Finals are now tied, 3-3, and this is the first time that the Finals have gone to a Game 7 since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors.

The Pacers missed their first eight shots of the game, but quickly turned things around with a huge first-half run to take the lead. In the second quarter, they outscored the Thunder 36-17 to take a 22-point lead into halftime. The Thunder were never able to make things competitive after the break. Ben Sheppard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the Pacers' lead up to 30 heading into the fourth, and the final frame was essentially garbage time.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was questionable heading into the game due to a calf strain, only had to play 22 minutes because of how comfortable the game was for the Pacers. He finished with 14 points and five assists. The Pacers' back-up point guard, TJ McConnell was the star of the show. He put up 12 points, nine rebounds six assists and four steals in another stellar outing in the Finals. As a team, the Pacers made 15 3-pointers and turned the ball over just 10 times.

Game 7 is set for Sunday night in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET.

FINAL: Pacers 108 -- Thunder 91

Jack Maloney
June 20, 2025, 3:25 AM
Third quarter: Pacers 90 -- Thunder 60

What a strange third quarter. It took almost four minutes for anyone to score, but the Pacers, at least, eventually figured it out. They pushed their lead up to 30 at the buzzer when Ben Sheppard rained in a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The Pacers are now 14 of 35 from 3-point range, while the Thunder are 3 of 20. 

The Thunder's 60 points are their fewest through three quarters all season. Feels safe to say we're going to Game 7. 

Jack Maloney
June 20, 2025, 2:41 AM
Pacers up by 28 now, Thunder look ready for Game 7

Well, the Thunder still haven't scored in the second half, and the Pacers are starting to find their offense. That's a bad combination for the road team, which is now down by 28 -- their largest deficit of the entire series. It feels like the Thunder are ready to go home for Game 7. It's hard to see how they get back in this game, especially with how poorly they're shooting the ball from 3-point range (1 of 16)

Jack Maloney
June 20, 2025, 2:18 AM
Nothing happening in the third quarter

The two teams have started the third quarter a combined 0 of 14 from the field. The Pacers probably feel like they should have pushed the lead up to 30 by now, while the Thunder, on the other hand, would have hoped to put a major dent in the deficit. Instead, the score is exactly what it was at halftime: Pacers 64, Thunder 42. What a strange few minutes of hoops. 

Jack Maloney
June 20, 2025, 2:12 AM
Halftime: Pacers 64 -- Thunder 42

After a back-and-forth first quarter, it felt like the Pacers had missed a big chance to blow the game open early. Not so. They absolutely dominated the second quarter to take a 22-point lead into the break. This is the Pacers' biggest lead of the entire series. 

Pascal Siakam capped the Pacers' incredible second quarter with a poster dunk and an absurd fadeaway to beat the buzzer. He has 13 points to lead an extremely balanced attack for the Pacers, who have three players in double figures and six players with at least eight points. 

The 3-point line has been a big difference-maker for the Pacers. They're 9 of 24, while the Thunder are 1 of 11. Furthermore, the Pacers are winning the turnover battle by a wide margin; they have just two, while the Thunder have 12. So far, so good for the Pacers, who need to win tonight to keep their season alive and force Game 7. 

 
It's TJ time

TJ McConnell continues to be a menace. His pace, ability to get into the paint and defensive pressure has been a massive boost for the Pacers all series long, and he's working his magic again tonight. He's already up to eight points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in just 10 minutes. 

 
First quarter: Pacers 28 -- Thunder 25

It was all Thunder early on, as the Pacers missed their first eight shots. And then, all of a sudden, the Pacers couldn't miss. The home team surged in front by as many as nine, and had a chance to really blow the game open, but failed to do so. The Thunder eventually settled down and closed the frame on an 8-2 run to make it a three-point game after the first. Really feels like the Pacers should be up by more. 

 
Nembhard jump-starts Pacers' turnaround

The Pacers missed their first eight shots and quickly fell behind by eight points. Since then, however, they've made 8 of their last 10 shots to surge in front by seven and force a timeout from the Thunder. Andrew Nembhard jump-started their turnaround by scoring eight consecutive points in less than a minute. The Pacers are a much more dangerous team when Nembhard's shot is falling, so this is a great sign for them. 

 
Haliburton on playing with calf strain: 'I know the risks'

Tyrese Haliburton spoke to the media prior to Game 6 of the Finals, and described some of the process that led to him being cleared to play tonight despite a right calf strain. Via the Indy Star:

Haliburton said he spent the last two days in extensive consultation with Pacers staff, medical and otherwise, before it was concluded that he could play.

"I just had to hear that it was OK," Haliburton said in the Pacers' locker room in pre-game. "That's all I really had to hear, honestly. I know the risks, I know everything that comes with it. I just had to hear it was OK."

Haliburton was asked if he heard that there is not risk of further injury."No, I didn't hear that," Haliburton said. "No.

But he did say that both he and the Pacers were comfortable with him playing.

"We just wanted to approach it the right way so our medical staff and our organization were on the same page," Haliburton said. "Did what I had to do for them to give me the go-ahead, and we're good to go."

Haliburton was injured early in Game 5 and briefly went to the locker room. Though he played the remainder of the game, he was largely ineffective and failed to make a basket for the first time ever in a postseason game. 

Jack Maloney
June 20, 2025, 12:06 AM
Jun. 19, 2025, 8:06 pm EDT
 
Best bets for Thursday's Game 6

The Thunder can win their first title in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, but the Indiana Pacers will not go quietly, especially at home. Indiana star guard Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a calf injury and is expected to play. His participation will sway much of the action. Sam Quinn has updated odds, player props and more:

Where to watch NBA Finals: Thunder vs. Pacers TV channel, live stream, Game 6 prediction, pick, time, odds
Sam Quinn
Aaron Gray
June 19, 2025, 7:41 PM
Jun. 19, 2025, 3:41 pm EDT
