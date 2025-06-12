Pacers vs. Thunder score: Indy back ahead in 2025 NBA Finals as Tyrese Haliburton sparks Game 3 win

Final: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Indiana has taken a 2-1 lead in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 40-28 in the second quarter and 32-18 in the fourth to come away with a victory in their first home Finals game in 25 years.

This was Indiana's best offensive game and best defensive game of this series, and it's not particularly close. The Pacers swarmed the Thunder defensively, forcing 19 turnovers, and they found ways to get downhill, get out in transition and find clean looks much more consistently than they did in the first two games.

Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3PT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes. This was an extremely balanced effort, though. Pascal Siakam added 21 points and the Pacers' bench collectively scored 49 points. (OKC had 18 bench points.)

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score 27 points for Indiana. T.J. McConnell had 10 points, five assists and five steals in his 15 minutes.

I still can't get over the defensive play Myles Turner made in crunch time:

Jalen Williams scored a team-high 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7-11 FT) for the Thunder, but had four turnovers. After a brilliant Game 2, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an off game (by his standards): 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and six turnovers in 42 minutes.

This was a fascinating game and this is a fascinating series. Both of these teams are extremely physical and disruptive defensively, and both teams are constantly trying to push the ball, find easy baskets and establish some sort of rhythm in the halfcourt. Rarely have both teams had that rhythm at the same time.

Here's a crazy stat: OKC lost this game despite shooting 47.6% from 3-point range. It attempted only 21 3s, though, and it shot poorly from midrange. It didn't help, either, that the Thunder shot just 76.7% (23 for 30) from the free throw line.