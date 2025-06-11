Pacers vs. Thunder score: NBA Finals Game 3 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton clash

Halftime: Pacers 64, Thunder 60
After trailing by eight points at the end of the opening frame, Indiana put together its best offensive quarter and best defensive quarter of the series. T.J. McConnell set the tone for the whole thing.
Indiana outscored Oklahoma City 40-28 in the second quarter. McConnell scored six of those points, dished four assists and came up with three steals. Fellow reserve Bennedict Mathurin scored 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Pacers have 32 bench points; the Thunder have 11.
Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, a block and two turnovers. After a bit of a sloppy start (by both teams), Indiana found itself when it went to its second unit. When the starters came back in, the Pacers continued to push the pace (off of makes and misses), get downhill and create advantages. That is not easy to do against OKC.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three turnovers. Chet Holmgren scored 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter and Jalen Williams scored seven of his 11 points in the second.
Indiana's Pascal Siakam has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He's done a bit of everything.