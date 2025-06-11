Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Thunder score: NBA Finals Game 3 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton clash

The series lead is on the line Wednesday night

The series lead is on the line in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 on Wednesday night after the teams split the first two games in Oklahoma City. OKC has dominated the series so far, leading for more than 91 of the 96 minutes in the first two games, but the Pacers are on even footing thanks to a late rally in Game 1.

The Pacers are hosting an NBA Finals game for the first time since June 16, 2000, and the team is looking for the first NBA title in franchise history. The Thunder, meanwhile, are looking for their first championship in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the series to date. The regular-season MVP has scored 72 points through the first two games and had eight assists in the Thunder's Game 2 win. Tyrese Haliburton was the Game 1 hero for Indy, but he was quiet in Game 2 as OKC held the Pacers point guard to five points in the first three quarters.

Pacers vs. Thunder: Game 3 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, June 11
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis
TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder - 5, O/U 228.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Follow along below.

Halftime: Pacers 64, Thunder 60

After trailing by eight points at the end of the opening frame, Indiana put together its best offensive quarter and best defensive quarter of the series. T.J. McConnell set the tone for the whole thing.

Indiana outscored Oklahoma City 40-28 in the second quarter. McConnell scored six of those points, dished four assists and came up with three steals. Fellow reserve Bennedict Mathurin scored 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Pacers have 32 bench points; the Thunder have 11.

Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, a block and two turnovers. After a bit of a sloppy start (by both teams), Indiana found itself when it went to its second unit. When the starters came back in, the Pacers continued to push the pace (off of makes and misses), get downhill and create advantages. That is not easy to do against OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three turnovers. Chet Holmgren scored 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter and Jalen Williams scored seven of his 11 points in the second.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He's done a bit of everything.

 
Look at this finish

This beautiful finger roll by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was part of an 11-2 Thunder run:

After the Pacers took a seven-point lead, the Thunder responded with some force. It's been back and forth since then, though, and Indiana leads 60-58 with 1:02 left in the half.

The Pacers are outscoring OKC 36-26 in the second quarter. 

 
Bench points!

The Thunder now have some bench points. Nine to be precise, because Isaiah Joe hit back-to-back 3s and Alex Caruso knocked down a 3 a little while later.

Unfortunately for them, Indiana has 24 bench points. After an and-1 in transition, Bennedict Mathurin is up to 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

I can't say enough about how the Pacers are playing right now. Their defensive intensity is insane -- they've forced two shot clock violations in the second quarter -- and they look like themselves on offense, which is impressive because they're playing against perhaps the best defensive team ever.

As well as they're playing, though, they're only up by three points. With 4:22 left in the first half, Indiana has a 49-46 lead.

 
Pacers, Pacers, Pacers

It's all Indiana right now. With 7:27 left in the second quarter, the Pacers are up 39-36. They're on a 15-4 run, keyed by T.J. McConnell (who now has three steals in six minutes) and Bennedict Mathurin (who now has nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in five minutes). 

The Pacers have 19 bench points. The Thunder have zero. Indiana has gotten the crowd into it is running, running, running. 

 
Indy picks up the pace

The Pacers have started the second quarter on an 11-4 run! With 9:19 left in the second quarter, OKC is up 36-35.

T.J. McConnell has two backcourt steals in the quarter already, which feels impossible because it's Game 3 of the NBA Finals but also makes total sense because it's T.J. McConnell.

Bennedict Mathurin has scored seven of Indy's points in the second quarter, and McConnell found a cutting Nesmith for an easy layup (as seen above). That's the kind of play the Pacers make look routine most of the time, but we haven't seen many plays like it against the Thunder.

 
End of first quarter: Thunder 32, Pacers 24

Indiana's not playing badly, but this definitely isn't the start that it wanted. OKC has looked pretty comfortable offensively, and the Pacers have already turned the ball over seven times. (The good news, though, is that the Thunder have turned the ball over five times.)

Chet Holmgren has 13 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and a steal in eight minutes. Lu Dort has nine points and is shooting 3 for 3 from deep.

Pascal Siakam scored Indiana's first six points. In seven minutes, he has seven points on 3-for-4 shooting and two rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton has five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT), four assists, one rebound, one steal, one block and two turnovers in 11 minutes. 

 
Not the cleanest start

At their media availability yesterday, multiple Thunder players -- and coach Mark Daigneault -- talked about how they expected Indiana to come out ultra-aggressive and ultra-physical at home. Oklahoma City wanted to match that.

Early on, it feels like both teams might be a little too amped up. In Game 3, both teams have turned the ball over five times and the first quarter isn't over yet. After Tyrese Haliburton picked off a pass and found Obi Toppin for a layup in transition, the Thunder called timeout.

In all of Game 2, Indiana had nine fast break points and Oklahoma City had four. Already tonight, the Pacers have six fast break points and the Thunder have four.

With 1:03 left in the first quarter, OKC is up 29-23. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to the line after getting fouled by Ben Sheppard.

 
Holm sweet Holm

With 7:35 left in the first quarter, Chet Holmgren has eight points on 3-for-3 shooting and the Thunder are up 15-6.

It hasn't been a perfect start for OKC -- it committed two fouls in the first 21 seconds -- but it has been an impressive one. Here's Holmgren going coast to coast after getting a stop against Myles Turner:

The Pacers have two turnovers early, and Pascal Siakam has all six of their points. He's hit three midrange jumpers. 

Offensively, Indiana is clearly trying to be more unpredictable and less dependent on Tyrese Haliburton running high pick-and-rolls in Game 3. Makes sense, but that process hasn't led to amazing results early on.
