Pacers vs. Thunder score: NBA Finals Game 3 live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton clash

The series lead is on the line in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 on Wednesday night after the teams split the first two games in Oklahoma City. OKC has dominated the series so far, leading for more than 91 of the 96 minutes in the first two games, but the Pacers are on even footing thanks to a late rally in Game 1.

The Pacers are hosting an NBA Finals game for the first time since June 16, 2000, and the team is looking for the first NBA title in franchise history. The Thunder, meanwhile, are looking for their first championship in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the series to date. The regular-season MVP has scored 72 points through the first two games and had eight assists in the Thunder's Game 2 win. Tyrese Haliburton was the Game 1 hero for Indy, but he was quiet in Game 2 as OKC held the Pacers point guard to five points in the first three quarters.

Pacers vs. Thunder: Game 3 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, June 11

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder - 5, O/U 228.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Follow along below.