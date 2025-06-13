Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Thunder score: NBA Finals Game 4 live updates as Tyrese Haliburton tries to put Indy up 3-1

It's Game 4 from Indianapolis on Friday night

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night with the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against heavily favored OKC. The Pacers lead the series 2-1 and are just two wins away from the first NBA title in franchise history. The Thunder, who blew a fourth-quarter lead at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 3 on Wednesday, will try to even the series before it shifts back to Oklahoma City. The Thunder are looking for their first championship in OKC.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is aiming for a bounce-back performance after his first sub 30-point scoring game since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder's leading scorer is still the favorite to be named NBA Finals MVP (-240 at FanDuel). Jalen Williams had a team-high 26 points for OKC in Game 3, while Chet Holmgren added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana enjoys a balanced scoring attack, but it is hard to beat when Tyrese Haliburton catches fire. The Pacers are 20-1 when Haliburton scores 20+ points and 10+ assists. He went for 22 points and 11 assists on Wednesday. Bennedict Mathurin broke out with a game-high 27 points off the bench in Game 3 and shot 9 of 12 from the field in only 22 minutes of action.

The Thunder, trailing in the series, are still the road favorite (-230 at FanDuel) in Game 4. But from a betting perspective, OKC has not measured up in away games this postseason. The Thunder are 0-8 against the spread (ATS) on the road in the playoffs, which is the worst stretch for any team over the last 40 years.

Pacers vs. Thunder: Game 4 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, June 13
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis
TV channel: ABC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder - 6, O/U 227.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Follow along below.

Another crazy Haliburton finish

Tyrese Haliburton had one crazy finish in the first half. Here's another in the second, and it was a big one, as the Thunder had gone on a 9-2 run to tie the game at the start of the fourth quarter. This one gave Indiana the lead back, but it's back and forth here in the final minutes of Game 4.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 3:03 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 11:03 pm EDT
 
The Thunder can't get a rebound without fouling

We're less than halfway into the fourth quarter and that's three separate fouls on rebounds for the Thunder. That puts the Thunder in the bonus with more than six minutes to go. Points have been at a real premium in the second half, so getting to the line might be the difference between winning and losing. These bad fouls could legitimately cost the Thunder the championship.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 3:01 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 11:01 pm EDT
 
After three: Pacers 87, Thunder 80

The Indiana Pacers are one quarter away from a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Their ferocious defense has the Thunder totally out of sorts. Oklahoma City isn't passing the ball at all and can't buy a bucket from deep. Teams that have built 3-1 Finals leads are 37-for-38 to win the title. Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers have ever overcome that deficit in the Finals. It's now or never for Oklahoma City. The season is on the line.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 2:42 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 10:42 pm EDT
 
The Obi Toppin game?

Every game feels like a new breakout opportunity for an Indiana reserve. Game 3 belonged to Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 27 points. Tonight has been Obi Toppin's night. He has 13 points, including back-to-back triples to put the Pacers up eight late in the third quarter and a huge put back dunk in the first half. That's the way the Pacers play. It can be anyone at any given time, one of the deepest Finalists in NBA history.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 2:32 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Will the Thunder ever get their offense going?

Seven assists and 1-of-12 from 3-point range. Those are the two numbers to know here as Oklahoma City's offense has ground to a halt. The Thunder can't make 3s tonight, and that has made it increasingly difficult to generate offense in the paint. The Pacers have goaded them into playing one-on-one offense all night, and the result has been a lot of unnecessary dribbling into ugly mid-range jumpers. The Thunder are known for their defense, but given how well Indiana has played offensively all series, Oklahoma City is going to have to figure this out if they're going to come back in this series.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 2:19 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Pacers 60, Thunder 57

It's been close all series, so why should Game 4 be an exception? A back-and-forth first half in Indianapolis ends with the Pacers holding a very slim lead. Should the Pacers hold on in the second half for the victory, they would take a commanding 3-1 Finals lead. Only one team, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, has ever overcome such a deficit to win the title. The Thunder, meanwhile, would regain home-court advantage with a victory and tie the series at 2-2.

Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 14 points in the first two quarters, but as always, it's been a balanced attack for Indiana. The Pacers got 23 bench points and have assisted on 15 of their 21 field goals thus far. Their pace is as fierce as ever, and they took advantage of Oklahoma City's new, bigger starting lineup to make four 3s in the first five minutes.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has leaned on Jalen Williams. He has a game-high 16 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12, but the Thunder have only six assists. They are not moving the ball. It's been all about the individual offense thus far, and that's going to have to change if the Thunder are going to come back in the second half.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:52 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:52 pm EDT
 
Our first controversial call of the game

It's only the second quarter, so it's not too controversial yet, but still, this one caught most fans off guard. Upon review, this Obi Toppin foul on Alex Caruso was upgraded to a flagrant. It certainly doesn't look as if Toppin wound up here, but the result was two free throws and the ball for Oklahoma City as the Thunder have retaken the lead here in Indianpolis.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:36 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:36 pm EDT
 
More bench dominance for Indiana

Indiana's bench has outscored Oklahoma City's 20-12 so far. Indiana's starters have scored only six more points than its bench thus far. T.J. McConnell has been Indiana's second-leading scorer with eight points thus far, trailing only Pascal Siakam. This has been one of the stories of the Finals. Outside of Game 2, Indiana's bench has just been significantly better than Oklahoma City's vaunted depth.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:25 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:25 pm EDT
 
After one: Pacers 35, Thunder 34

We've played one quarter in Indianapolis and it's yet another track meet here in the NBA Finals. The Thunder went bigger by moving Isaiah Hartenstein into their starting lineup, and that seems to have boosted both offenses. The Thunder have doubled up the Pacers with 16 points in the paint. However, those bigger Thunder lineups have been easier to attack on the perimeter, so the Pacers opened the game with four 3s in five minutes. It's all offense early on as the Pacers attempt to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:12 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:12 pm EDT
 
Indiana's offense humming early against this double-big lineup

Well, this was the fear for Oklahoma City in going big with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup together. It's become harder for the Thunder to defend the perimeter with so much size out there. Sure enough, the Pacers have attempted five 3-pointer in five minutes and made four of them. That has allowed them to build a 20-12 lead midway through the first quarter. The Thunder may not have been winning games with Cason Wallace in the starting lineup, but they were at least building up early leads. That's not the case so far in Game 1.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 12:49 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
A new starting lineup for the Thunder

Welcome back Isaiah Hartenstein. After starting all 16 games in the Western Conference playoffs, the Thunder surprisingly benched Hartenstein in favor of Cason Wallace to start the NBA Finals. After losing the first three games of the series, however, the Thunder are reverting to their bigger lineup. Hartenstein will start alongside the four regulars for Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Will the move work out? That's hard to say. Double-big lineups featuring Holmgren and Hartenstein are +7 in 10 Finals minutes. However, the starting lineup featuring Wallace was also winning its minutes. The Thunder have built big first-quarter leads in all three games. It would be hard to say that the starting lineup itself was failing, though Wallace has struggled mightily in the series as a whole.

Getting Wallace out of the starting lineup removes a defender that both Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton were hunting on switches because of his size. However, if Haliburton loves anything more than hunting small guards, it's hunting slow bigs. Hartenstein isn't slow, but he's not exactly at his best on the perimeter either. He is going to get challenged defensively, and Siakam is going to go at the skinnier Holmgren. Strength is a key trait in defending Siakam in the post, and that's an area in which Holmgren is lacking.

Still, putting two big men on the floor should give the Thunder control of the glass, and it should make the basket all but impenetrable. The Pacers are going to have to try to win this game shooting jumpers. They can do so, but it will be no easy task.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 12:10 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 8:10 pm EDT
