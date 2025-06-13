Pacers vs. Thunder score: NBA Finals Game 4 live updates as Tyrese Haliburton tries to put Indy up 3-1

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night with the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against heavily favored OKC. The Pacers lead the series 2-1 and are just two wins away from the first NBA title in franchise history. The Thunder, who blew a fourth-quarter lead at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 3 on Wednesday, will try to even the series before it shifts back to Oklahoma City. The Thunder are looking for their first championship in OKC.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is aiming for a bounce-back performance after his first sub 30-point scoring game since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder's leading scorer is still the favorite to be named NBA Finals MVP (-240 at FanDuel). Jalen Williams had a team-high 26 points for OKC in Game 3, while Chet Holmgren added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana enjoys a balanced scoring attack, but it is hard to beat when Tyrese Haliburton catches fire. The Pacers are 20-1 when Haliburton scores 20+ points and 10+ assists. He went for 22 points and 11 assists on Wednesday. Bennedict Mathurin broke out with a game-high 27 points off the bench in Game 3 and shot 9 of 12 from the field in only 22 minutes of action.

The Thunder, trailing in the series, are still the road favorite (-230 at FanDuel) in Game 4. But from a betting perspective, OKC has not measured up in away games this postseason. The Thunder are 0-8 against the spread (ATS) on the road in the playoffs, which is the worst stretch for any team over the last 40 years.

Pacers vs. Thunder: Game 4 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, June 13

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder - 6, O/U 227.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Follow along below.