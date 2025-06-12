Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Thunder score, NBA Finals takeaways: Tyrese Haliburton gets groove back with help from Indy's bench

Indiana dominated the second and fourth quarters to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals

By
1 min read

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have flipped the script. After being thoroughly outplayed in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 on Wednesday. Indiana started relatively slowly, then dominated the second quarter. Oklahoma City responded in the third quarter, then the Pacers controlled the final frame. Haliburton was far more decisive at Gainbridge Fieldhouse than he was in OKC, finishing with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3PT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes, but this was an extremely balanced effort. When Indiana went on its first huge, game-changing run, Haliburton was on the bench.

This was the Pacers' best offensive game and best defensive game of the series. After all sorts of discussion of the Thunder's swarming defense, Indiana showed that it can be physical and disruptive, too. The Pacers forced 19 turnovers, and, for the first time all series, they were able to find some easy buckets in transition.

Indiana scored 49 bench points to Oklahoma City's 19. Let's start there. 

Mayhem from McConnell and Mathurin

T.J. McConnell is an absolute maniac. Everybody in the league is aware that he likes to go for steals on inbounds passes, and yet, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, he was able to catch the Thunder by surprise. And then do it again. And again. Three of McConnell's five steals occurred on inbounds passes.

Oklahoma City is going to have nightmares about those steals. "Obviously those are costly plays," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault told reporters. McConnell changed the energy of the game just about as soon as he checked in, and it wasn't just the thievery. Offensively, he found opportunities to push the ball in transition and get into the paint in the halfcourt. This is what McConnell does, but, before Game 3, it had been hard for him to do it against the Thunder's defense. 

McConnell finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), five assists and five steals in 15 minutes. And he wasn't even necessarily Indiana's best reserve, as Bennedict Mathurin's shot-making was at least equally important. In 22 minutes, Mathurin scored a game-high 27 points on ridiculous efficiency. The third-year guard shot 9 for 12 from the field, 2 for 3 from deep and 7 for 8 from the line.

Only two players since the NBA-ABA merger (Fred Brown in 1978, Sam Cassell in 1995) have scored more points off the bench in an NBA Finals game.

Mathurin has had higher-scoring performances. Considering the stage, the stakes and the defense he was facing, though, this was the game of his life. The Pacers desperately needed someone to relieve the pressure on Haliburton and Siakam, and both McConnell and Mathurin repeatedly answered the call. 

"Those guys were tremendous," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "T.J. just brought a will, competitive will to the game. Mathurin jumped in there and  immediately was aggressive and got the ball in the basket. Look, this is the kind of team that we are. We need everybody to be ready. It's not always going to be exactly the same guys that are stepping up with scoring and stuff like that. But this is how we've got to do it, and we've got to do it as a team."

Haliburton hits back

Leading up to Game 3, Haliburton told ESPN's Malika Andrews that the Thunder were "probably the best defense I've ever seen in my career." He also said, though, that he thought he could do a better job of getting downhill and making decisions against that defense. 

"I really feel like I control a lot of what's going on right now," he told ESPN. "I have a lot of confidence."

That confidence was on display Wednesday. He didn't totally change his style of play or anything -- Haliburton took just four more shots than he had in the first two games and still hasn't been to the free throw line in the Finals -- but he imposed his will in his way. Haliburton targeted OKC's bigs with pick-and-rolls, opportunistically launched pull-up jumpers and, like he usually does, got the ball up the floor as quickly as humanly possible. Haliburton had a few uncharacteristic turnovers, but the Pacers are surely fine with that. He didn't let the Thunder deter him from doing his thing, and he made the right read much more often than not.

"Look, every game you're going to have to make adjustments against this defense," Carlisle said. "There's just going to be different looks. You're going to have different high-level defenders on you. You're going to see some different coverage stuff. It's going to be constantly changing. So I thought his approach tonight was exactly what it need to be: a combination of spatial awareness and aggression, and a real good feel for aggression to score along with getting his teammates involved at the right times. He was terrific."

'[The Pacers] were in character'

This matchup is so fascinating. Both teams are extremely physical defensively, and both teams are constantly trying to turn defense into offense. At the risk of oversimplification, the Thunder have superior individual shot creation and the Pacers have superior shooting, but both teams are fighting to establish some sort of rhythm in the halfcourt. Rarely in the first three games have both teams found that rhythm at the same time.

In Game 3, OKC seemed to have control of the game in the first quarter. It responded well after a disastrous second quarter, too, and took a five-point lead into the fourth. In the final frame, though, Indiana "really outplayed us on both ends," Daigneault said. "I thought they were in character in terms of their physicality, their pressure on defense. Then they were in character in terms of their pace on offense."

The Pacers were "sharper," Daigneault said. He added that, in Game 4 on Friday, the Thunder "definitely have to play our style and impose our will for more of the 48 minutes if we want to come on the road and get a win."

Indiana's pick-and-roll defense against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was worlds better than it was in Game 2. The MVP said he had "to go backwards" when he came off ball screens because the bigs were up higher. In 42 minuets, he scored 24 points on 9-for-20 shooting, plus eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and six turnovers. In the fourth quarter, he scored three points on 1-for-3 shooting.

By his standards, that's an off night. He had his moments, though, as did Chet Holmgren (20 points on 6-for-15 shoting) and Jalen Williams (26 points on 9-for-18 shooting). The reality, though, is that all of these guys are probably going to oscillate from looking like the best versions of themselves to looking a bit out of sorts. The same is true for the Pacers' main playmakers. This is what happens when two teams that are largely defined by ball pressure, the drive-and-kick game, awesome transition offense and awesome transition defense have to go up against each other.

'You have to be super resilient'

Carlisle said he was proud of the way Indiana "bounced back from a rough ending to the third quarter." OKC closed the third with an and-1 dunk by Holmgren and an off-the-dribble 3 by Williams, but the Pacers took the momentum back right at the beginning of the fourth and played to their identity the rest of the way.

One play that shouldn't be forgotten: This tough-as-nails defensive stand from Myles Turner:

This is particularly impressive in light of Carlisle's postgame revelation that Turner played through an illness and might not practice on Thursday. 

"I thought he did a great job of just taking a couple of deep breaths in the third quarter and just doing a reset and coming back in there ready," Carlisle said. "That's what a lot of this is. You have to be super resilient."

Final: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Indiana has taken a 2-1 lead in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 40-28 in the second quarter and 32-18 in the fourth to come away with a victory in their first home Finals game in 25 years.

This was Indiana's best offensive game and best defensive game of this series, and it's not particularly close. The Pacers swarmed the Thunder defensively, forcing 19 turnovers, and they found ways to get downhill, get out in transition and find clean looks much more consistently than they did in the first two games. 

Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3PT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes. This was an extremely balanced effort, though. Pascal Siakam added 21 points and the Pacers' bench collectively scored 49 points. (OKC had 18 bench points.) 

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score 27 points for Indiana. T.J. McConnell had 10 points, five assists and five steals in his 15 minutes.

I still can't get over the defensive play Myles Turner made in crunch time:

Jalen Williams scored a team-high 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7-11 FT) for the Thunder, but had four turnovers. After a brilliant Game 2, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an off game (by his standards): 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and six turnovers in 42 minutes.

This was a fascinating game and this is a fascinating series. Both of these teams are extremely physical and disruptive defensively, and both teams are constantly trying to push the ball, find easy baskets and establish some sort of rhythm in the halfcourt. Rarely have both teams had that rhythm at the same time.

Here's a crazy stat: OKC lost this game despite shooting 47.6% from 3-point range. It attempted only 21 3s, though, and it shot poorly from midrange. It didn't help, either, that the Thunder shot just 76.7% (23 for 30) from the free throw line.

 
Turner says no

It's not over, but, with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, OKC has no margin for error. The Pacers are up 112-105 after Jalen Williams split a pair of free throws.

Please look at this defensive possession by Myles Turner:

Just an amazing effort by Turner there.

 
A lot just happened

Here's Aaron Nesmith making a huuuuuge catch-and-shoot 3 to give the Pacers an eight-point lead:

After that, things have gotten a bit frenetic. The Pacers swarmed Jalen Williams on a drive and Nesmith came up with a steal, but then Alex Caruso stole the ball from Nesmith. Caruso then went the other way in transition and Nesmith fouled him in the air from behind. The refs reviewed it and determined that it was not a flagrant foul.

Caruso made both free throws, so Indiana's up 110-104 with about two-and-a-half minutes left.

 
Boom, baby

I have no rooting interest in this game, but I screamed when Obi Toppin threw down this putback dunk:

With 3:34 left, Indiana is up 107-100. It has outscored OKC 23-11 in the fourth quarter. 

The Thunder are looking a bit gassed, but there's still pleeeeenty of time to make a run. 

This has been an awesome game.

 
McConnell mania, Mathurin madness

T.J. McConnell is a master of stealing the ball in the backcourt. The entire league knows this, but he has now stolen three inbounds passes in this game. After his latest bit of thievery, he scored off the glass to tie the game at 95.

Shortly after this, Bennedict Mathurin made a 3 from McConnell. Mathurin now has 25 points in 21 minutes.

After a Tyrese Haliburton 3, the Pacers are up 101-98 with 6:40 left in Game 3.

Indiana has outscored OKC 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

 
The Benn Mathurin Game?

With five quick points to start the fourth quarter, Bennedict Mathurin is up to 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 3PT) in 18 minutes. What a performance.

Indiana's bench is outscoring OKC's 40-16. 

With 9:55 left in the fourth, the Thunder lead 93-91. 

 
End of third quarter: Thunder 89, Pacers 84

Huge end of the third for Jalen Williams: First, he set up Chet Holmgren for an and-1 dunk. Then he made a big-time 3 off of a crossover dribble. Those two plays -- and a stop in between them -- turned a one-point deficit into a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

OKC should feel great about how that quarter went. It outscored Indiana 29-20 and the Pacers shot just 7 for 21 (and 1 for 9 from deep).

Here's a pull-up jumper by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored nine points in the third quarter and is up to 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) in the game:

As well as the Thunder played in that quarter, though, they can't get comfortable. We've seen the Pacers come back in far more challenging situations than this.

 
Yes, 'Cers

The Thunder started the second half on an 8-0 run, but Indiana responded with a 10-2 run right after that. Now, with 5:40 left in the third quarter, the Pacers are up 79-76.

Here's Tyrese Haliburton cashing a 3 over Chet Holmgren:

Haliburton is up to 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He has made three of his five 3-point attempts and has eight assists in 24 minutes. This has been by far his best game of the Finals, and the Pacers collectively have looked much more decisive against the Thunder's swarming defense.

 
That was quick!

Less than 90 seconds into the second half, the Pacers' lead is gone. OKC has started the half on a 6-0 run and has a 66-64 lead with 10:34 left in the third quarter. After a pull-up midrange jumper by Shai Gligeous-Alexander (and two relatively easy buckets by Jalen Williams), Indiana called timeout to talk things over.

Haven't loved the looks Indiana has gotten early in the third quarter. Let's see if it can recapture the rhythm it found in the second.

 
Halftime: Pacers 64, Thunder 60

After trailing by eight points at the end of the opening frame, Indiana put together its best offensive quarter and best defensive quarter of the series. T.J. McConnell set the tone for the whole thing.

Indiana outscored Oklahoma City 40-28 in the second quarter. McConnell scored six of those points, dished four assists and came up with three steals. Fellow reserve Bennedict Mathurin scored 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Pacers have 32 bench points; the Thunder have 11.

Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, a block and two turnovers. After a bit of a sloppy start (by both teams), Indiana found itself when it went to its second unit. When the starters came back in, the Pacers continued to push the pace (off of makes and misses), get downhill and create advantages. That is not easy to do against OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three turnovers. Chet Holmgren scored 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter and Jalen Williams scored seven of his 11 points in the second.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He's done a bit of everything.

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Thunder have been the more efficient team in the halfcourt so far, scoring 110.1 points per 100 possessions to the Pacers' 100 per 100. The difference, though, is that, unlike in the previous two games, Indiana has been awesome in transition.

 
Look at this finish

This beautiful finger roll by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was part of an 11-2 Thunder run:

After the Pacers took a seven-point lead, the Thunder responded with some force. It's been back and forth since then, though, and Indiana leads 60-58 with 1:02 left in the half.

The Pacers are outscoring OKC 36-26 in the second quarter. 

 
Bench points!

The Thunder now have some bench points. Nine to be precise, because Isaiah Joe hit back-to-back 3s and Alex Caruso knocked down a 3 a little while later.

Unfortunately for them, Indiana has 24 bench points. After an and-1 in transition, Bennedict Mathurin is up to 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

I can't say enough about how the Pacers are playing right now. Their defensive intensity is insane -- they've forced two shot clock violations in the second quarter -- and they look like themselves on offense, which is impressive because they're playing against perhaps the best defensive team ever.

As well as they're playing, though, they're only up by three points. With 4:22 left in the first half, Indiana has a 49-46 lead.

 
Pacers, Pacers, Pacers

It's all Indiana right now. With 7:27 left in the second quarter, the Pacers are up 39-36. They're on a 15-4 run, keyed by T.J. McConnell (who now has three steals in six minutes) and Bennedict Mathurin (who now has nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in five minutes). 

The Pacers have 19 bench points. The Thunder have zero. Indiana has gotten the crowd into it is running, running, running. 

 
Indy picks up the pace

The Pacers have started the second quarter on an 11-4 run! With 9:19 left in the second quarter, OKC is up 36-35.

T.J. McConnell has two backcourt steals in the quarter already, which feels impossible because it's Game 3 of the NBA Finals but also makes total sense because it's T.J. McConnell.

Bennedict Mathurin has scored seven of Indy's points in the second quarter, and McConnell found a cutting Nesmith for an easy layup (as seen above). That's the kind of play the Pacers make look routine most of the time, but we haven't seen many plays like it against the Thunder.

 
End of first quarter: Thunder 32, Pacers 24

Indiana's not playing badly, but this definitely isn't the start that it wanted. OKC has looked pretty comfortable offensively, and the Pacers have already turned the ball over seven times. (The good news, though, is that the Thunder have turned the ball over five times.)

Chet Holmgren has 13 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and a steal in eight minutes. Lu Dort has nine points and is shooting 3 for 3 from deep.

Pascal Siakam scored Indiana's first six points. In seven minutes, he has seven points on 3-for-4 shooting and two rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton has five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT), four assists, one rebound, one steal, one block and two turnovers in 11 minutes. 

 
Not the cleanest start

At their media availability yesterday, multiple Thunder players -- and coach Mark Daigneault -- talked about how they expected Indiana to come out ultra-aggressive and ultra-physical at home. Oklahoma City wanted to match that.

Early on, it feels like both teams might be a little too amped up. In Game 3, both teams have turned the ball over five times and the first quarter isn't over yet. After Tyrese Haliburton picked off a pass and found Obi Toppin for a layup in transition, the Thunder called timeout.

In all of Game 2, Indiana had nine fast break points and Oklahoma City had four. Already tonight, the Pacers have six fast break points and the Thunder have four.

With 1:03 left in the first quarter, OKC is up 29-23. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to the line after getting fouled by Ben Sheppard.

 
Holm sweet Holm

With 7:35 left in the first quarter, Chet Holmgren has eight points on 3-for-3 shooting and the Thunder are up 15-6.

It hasn't been a perfect start for OKC -- it committed two fouls in the first 21 seconds -- but it has been an impressive one. Here's Holmgren going coast to coast after getting a stop against Myles Turner:

The Pacers have two turnovers early, and Pascal Siakam has all six of their points. He's hit three midrange jumpers. 

Offensively, Indiana is clearly trying to be more unpredictable and less dependent on Tyrese Haliburton running high pick-and-rolls in Game 3. Makes sense, but that process hasn't led to amazing results early on.
