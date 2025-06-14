Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Thunder score: OKC ties NBA Finals as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads late Game 4 charge

SGA scored 15 points in the fourth quarter as OKC evened the series

The Oklahoma City Thunder used a huge fourth quarter to come back and beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night. OKC evened the series at 2-2 and outscored Indy by 14 points in the fourth quarter of a 111-104 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 points in the final three minutes as the Thunder came up clutch.

The Pacers led by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter, but struggled offensively for the rest of the game, scoring only 18 points in the final 14 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and seven assists while Pascal Siakam had a team-high 20 points.

OKC hit just three of its 17 3-point attempts (17.6%), but the Thunder made 34 free throws. Jalen Williams (27 points) and Alex Caruso (20 points) had big nights to help the OKC attack.

For the Pacers, this one is going to sting. Only one team has ever overcome a 3-1 Finals deficit, and they came so close to securing such a lead in this series. Instead, they blew a double-digit second-half lead. After starting hot from deep themselves, they went just as cold as the Thunder did.

Game 5 is set for Monday night in Oklahoma City. Here are our biggest takeaways from Game 4.

A golden opportunity squandered

It is very, very hard to win an NBA game without moving the ball and without making 3s. It's been 10 years since any NBA team, in the regular season or playoffs, has won a game with 10 or fewer assists and three or fewer made 3-pointers. It was the Charlotte Hornets who did so all the way back in 2015. Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder broke that streak with their series-tying Game 4 win.

That's what's going to sting so much about this loss for the Pacers. Their defensive process was flawless. As they've done all series, they stifled any Oklahoma City ball-movement and forced them to score points in isolation. Doing that alone is usually enough to win, but they also got incredible shooting luck with the Thunder going just 3 of 17 from deep. Great process and better luck. A seven-point lead to open the fourth quarter. The game was right there for them.

If the Pacers could have made a few more shots down the stretch, they'd be leading this series 3-1. Teams that have built a 3-1 lead in the Finals are 37-1 overall in the series. Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers have ever overcome such a deficit. The Pacers got exactly the sort of game they needed to effectively clinch the championship. They just couldn't seal the deal in a fourth quarter in which they scored just 17 points.

Haliburton looked like a normal star down the stretch

Tyrese Haliburton has taken a lot of flack this postseason, and really, dating back to the regular season with the ridiculous poll calling him the most overrated player in the league, for not playing like a traditional star. He doesn't take 25 shots every night. He has games where he barely scores. He plays to make the right decision no matter what. Sometimes, that means barely shooting. That approach has suited the Pacers just fine all postseason.

But Haliburton's fourth quarter was the most traditional, star-style basketball he's played all postseason. He took seven shots, the most he's attempted in any quarter in the Finals. He attacked the basket, finishing several acrobatic layups at the rim, when he rarely ever goes at the rim looking to score so intentionally. A lot of Indiana's offense in that final frame boiled down to Haliburton getting the ball, calling for a screen from the defender he preferred to attacking, and going from there.

He scored eight points. His teammates scored nine. The Pacers lost the fourth quarter by 14 points and thus lost the game. Is this a sign that the Pacers are better off when Haliburton plays like Haliburton instead of like a more traditional, high-usage ball-handler? There's probably a balance to this. The Pacers consistently generated good shots in the fourth quarter. They just missed them. Haliburton's judgment, at this point, has to be treated as impeccable. He made good decisions that just didn't work out. The Thunder have had quite a bit of bad shooting luck in this series. For the Pacers, it hit them like a ton of bricks in the fourth quarter.

What to make of Oklahoma City's lineup change?

Much has been made throughout the Finals of Oklahoma City's controversial decision to change its starting lineup before Game 1. Isaiah Hartenstein sat. Cason Wallace took his place. The Thunder lost two of the first three games with that lineup on the floor, but they won the minutes that lineup played handily. So far in the Finals, the starters with Wallace in Hartenstein's place are +7 in 38 minutes. Individually, Wallace has struggled, but as a unit, good things happened. The Thunder built first quarter leads in each of the first three games.

Well, Game 4 was the opposite. The starters actually lost their minutes together by two points, and the Pacers largely controlled the earlier portion of the game. However, in the second half, the Thunder tinkered with double-big lineups featuring at least one reserve, so as a unit, the Thunder were a net-zero with Hartenstein and Holmgren on the floor together. 

The eye test suggests that the Thunder are better with only one big man on the floor. Defending the Pacers with two centers is difficult because of how much shooting they have basically at all times. Sure enough, the Pacers made four 3s in the first five minutes when the Thunder had two big men in the game. They made seven more in the entire rest of the game. Yet the Thunder won the game. If that's the standard, that's the lineup they'll stick with.

Interestingly, the Thunder haven't tried Alex Caruso in the starting lineup yet. That would figure to be an ideal middle ground: versatile enough to hang on the perimeter, but strong enough to contend with Pascal Siakam near the basket, which Cason Wallace is too small to do. The Thunder haven't pulled that lever yet. Maybe it's one they try later in the series. The Thunder did save Caruso-on-Nikola Jokić until Game 7 of their second-round series, after all. They've been known to hold adjustments until late in a series if they feel it's necessary.

FINAL: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

The Thunder have done it, folks. After trailing by seven to start the fourth quarter on the road, they have come all the way back to claim a series-altering Game 4 victory in the NBA Finals. The series is now tied at 2-2, and Oklahoma City has regained home-court advantage. The Thunder have lost only twice at home all postseason, so the odds have shifted significantly back in their favor as both teams seek their first championship.

The game was defined by the performance of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Andrew Nembhard made his life miserable all night, but in the fourth quarter, he delivered with clutch bucket after clutch bucket. The Thunder couldn't buy a 3-pointer all night. Their offense stagnated, barely generating any assists. But when it counted, the MVP delivered, and the Thunder have now regained control of the series.

For the Pacers, this one is going to sting. Only one team has ever overcome a 3-1 Finals deficit, and they came so close to securing such a lead in this series. Instead, they blow a double-digit second-half lead. After starting hot from deep themselves, they went just as cold as the Thunder did. Tyrese Haliburton scored several huge buckets of his own, but he just didn't get quite enough help from his teammates offensively in the final frame. It's a best-of-three series the rest of the way. May the best team win.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 3:27 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 11:27 pm EDT
 
Oklahoma City back in front!

Just when it looked like the Pacers were going to secure this game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has willed the Thunder back into this game with nine straight Oklahoma City points. Now the Thunder lead by one, 104-103, with just over two minutes remaining. We might just have an all-time classic on our hands here, folks. Will the Pacers take an all-but-insurmountable 3-1 lead, or will the Thunder tie this series and reclaim home-court advantage?

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 3:14 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 11:14 pm EDT
 
Another crazy Haliburton finish

Tyrese Haliburton had one crazy finish in the first half. Here's another in the second, and it was a big one, as the Thunder had gone on a 9-2 run to tie the game at the start of the fourth quarter. This one gave Indiana the lead back, but it's back and forth here in the final minutes of Game 4.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 3:03 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 11:03 pm EDT
 
The Thunder can't get a rebound without fouling

We're less than halfway into the fourth quarter and that's three separate fouls on rebounds for the Thunder. That puts the Thunder in the bonus with more than six minutes to go. Points have been at a real premium in the second half, so getting to the line might be the difference between winning and losing. These bad fouls could legitimately cost the Thunder the championship.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 3:01 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 11:01 pm EDT
 
After three: Pacers 87, Thunder 80

The Indiana Pacers are one quarter away from a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Their ferocious defense has the Thunder totally out of sorts. Oklahoma City isn't passing the ball at all and can't buy a bucket from deep. Teams that have built 3-1 Finals leads are 37-for-38 to win the title. Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers have ever overcome that deficit in the Finals. It's now or never for Oklahoma City. The season is on the line.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 2:42 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 10:42 pm EDT
 
The Obi Toppin game?

Every game feels like a new breakout opportunity for an Indiana reserve. Game 3 belonged to Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 27 points. Tonight has been Obi Toppin's night. He has 13 points, including back-to-back triples to put the Pacers up eight late in the third quarter and a huge put back dunk in the first half. That's the way the Pacers play. It can be anyone at any given time, one of the deepest Finalists in NBA history.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 2:32 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Will the Thunder ever get their offense going?

Seven assists and 1-of-12 from 3-point range. Those are the two numbers to know here as Oklahoma City's offense has ground to a halt. The Thunder can't make 3s tonight, and that has made it increasingly difficult to generate offense in the paint. The Pacers have goaded them into playing one-on-one offense all night, and the result has been a lot of unnecessary dribbling into ugly mid-range jumpers. The Thunder are known for their defense, but given how well Indiana has played offensively all series, Oklahoma City is going to have to figure this out if they're going to come back in this series.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 2:19 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 10:19 pm EDT
 
HALFTIME: Pacers 60, Thunder 57

It's been close all series, so why should Game 4 be an exception? A back-and-forth first half in Indianapolis ends with the Pacers holding a very slim lead. Should the Pacers hold on in the second half for the victory, they would take a commanding 3-1 Finals lead. Only one team, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, has ever overcome such a deficit to win the title. The Thunder, meanwhile, would regain home-court advantage with a victory and tie the series at 2-2.

Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 14 points in the first two quarters, but as always, it's been a balanced attack for Indiana. The Pacers got 23 bench points and have assisted on 15 of their 21 field goals thus far. Their pace is as fierce as ever, and they took advantage of Oklahoma City's new, bigger starting lineup to make four 3s in the first five minutes.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has leaned on Jalen Williams. He has a game-high 16 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12, but the Thunder have only six assists. They are not moving the ball. It's been all about the individual offense thus far, and that's going to have to change if the Thunder are going to come back in the second half.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:52 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:52 pm EDT
 
Our first controversial call of the game

It's only the second quarter, so it's not too controversial yet, but still, this one caught most fans off guard. Upon review, this Obi Toppin foul on Alex Caruso was upgraded to a flagrant. It certainly doesn't look as if Toppin wound up here, but the result was two free throws and the ball for Oklahoma City as the Thunder have retaken the lead here in Indianpolis.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:36 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:36 pm EDT
 
More bench dominance for Indiana

Indiana's bench has outscored Oklahoma City's 20-12 so far. Indiana's starters have scored only six more points than its bench thus far. T.J. McConnell has been Indiana's second-leading scorer with eight points thus far, trailing only Pascal Siakam. This has been one of the stories of the Finals. Outside of Game 2, Indiana's bench has just been significantly better than Oklahoma City's vaunted depth.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:25 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:25 pm EDT
 
After one: Pacers 35, Thunder 34

We've played one quarter in Indianapolis and it's yet another track meet here in the NBA Finals. The Thunder went bigger by moving Isaiah Hartenstein into their starting lineup, and that seems to have boosted both offenses. The Thunder have doubled up the Pacers with 16 points in the paint. However, those bigger Thunder lineups have been easier to attack on the perimeter, so the Pacers opened the game with four 3s in five minutes. It's all offense early on as the Pacers attempt to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 1:12 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 9:12 pm EDT
 
Indiana's offense humming early against this double-big lineup

Well, this was the fear for Oklahoma City in going big with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup together. It's become harder for the Thunder to defend the perimeter with so much size out there. Sure enough, the Pacers have attempted five 3-pointer in five minutes and made four of them. That has allowed them to build a 20-12 lead midway through the first quarter. The Thunder may not have been winning games with Cason Wallace in the starting lineup, but they were at least building up early leads. That's not the case so far in Game 1.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 12:49 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
A new starting lineup for the Thunder

Welcome back Isaiah Hartenstein. After starting all 16 games in the Western Conference playoffs, the Thunder surprisingly benched Hartenstein in favor of Cason Wallace to start the NBA Finals. After losing the first three games of the series, however, the Thunder are reverting to their bigger lineup. Hartenstein will start alongside the four regulars for Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Will the move work out? That's hard to say. Double-big lineups featuring Holmgren and Hartenstein are +7 in 10 Finals minutes. However, the starting lineup featuring Wallace was also winning its minutes. The Thunder have built big first-quarter leads in all three games. It would be hard to say that the starting lineup itself was failing, though Wallace has struggled mightily in the series as a whole.

Getting Wallace out of the starting lineup removes a defender that both Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton were hunting on switches because of his size. However, if Haliburton loves anything more than hunting small guards, it's hunting slow bigs. Hartenstein isn't slow, but he's not exactly at his best on the perimeter either. He is going to get challenged defensively, and Siakam is going to go at the skinnier Holmgren. Strength is a key trait in defending Siakam in the post, and that's an area in which Holmgren is lacking.

Still, putting two big men on the floor should give the Thunder control of the glass, and it should make the basket all but impenetrable. The Pacers are going to have to try to win this game shooting jumpers. They can do so, but it will be no easy task.

Sam Quinn
June 14, 2025, 12:10 AM
Jun. 13, 2025, 8:10 pm EDT
