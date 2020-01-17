Pacers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer on 28-16 roll

In a rematch between teams that squared off on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers will do battle on Friday evening in Indianapolis. Indiana enters on a three-game winning streak, including a win over Minnesota, while the Wolves have lost four of the last five games. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Minnesota, though the All-Star center hasn't played in a game since Dec. 13.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list the Pacers as 8.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves spread: Pacers -8.5

Pacers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 216.5 points

Pacers vs. Timberwolves money line: Pacers -422, Wolves +320

MINN: The Wolves have failed to cover the spread in four of the last five games

IND: The Pacers have covered the spread in three consecutive game

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The model understands that, even if Towns is unable to return, the Wolves could present challenges for the Pacers. Minnesota is an above-average offensive rebounding team, creating extra possessions and second-chance opportunities. Beyond that, the Wolves protect the ball well and, on the other end, Minnesota is a top-10 unit at creating turnovers.

Those edges can become key in a one-game sample, especially when considering that Indiana almost never generates offensive rebounds. Andrew Wiggins is the offensive focal point for Minnesota if Towns does not play, averaging 22.8 points per game, and it will be interesting to see how the Wolves fare without Jeff Teague, who they traded on Thursday.

Why the Pacers can cover

Even so, Minnesota is no guarantee to cover the Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread. The model also knows that Indiana enters as the better team and is operating with home-court advantage on full rest. The Pacers are elite at protecting the ball, ranking top five in the league in offensive turnover rate, and that could mitigate Minnesota's defensive strength of creating havoc.

Defensively, Indiana also ranks as a top-10 overall unit, including an impressive defensive shot profile that forces opponents into less than efficient attempts. Given that the Timberwolves rank in the bottom tier of the league in many offensive categories and are even worse with Towns sidelined, the Pacers should be in a favorable position to generate defensive stops.

How to make Pacers vs. Timberwolves picks

