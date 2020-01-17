Pacers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer on 28-16 roll
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Pacers vs. Timberwolves matchup 10,000 times.
In a rematch between teams that squared off on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers will do battle on Friday evening in Indianapolis. Indiana enters on a three-game winning streak, including a win over Minnesota, while the Wolves have lost four of the last five games. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Minnesota, though the All-Star center hasn't played in a game since Dec. 13.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list the Pacers as 8.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds. Before you make any Pacers vs. Timberwolves picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Pacers:
- Pacers vs. Timberwolves spread: Pacers -8.5
- Pacers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 216.5 points
- Pacers vs. Timberwolves money line: Pacers -422, Wolves +320
- MINN: The Wolves have failed to cover the spread in four of the last five games
- IND: The Pacers have covered the spread in three consecutive game
Why the Timberwolves can cover
The model understands that, even if Towns is unable to return, the Wolves could present challenges for the Pacers. Minnesota is an above-average offensive rebounding team, creating extra possessions and second-chance opportunities. Beyond that, the Wolves protect the ball well and, on the other end, Minnesota is a top-10 unit at creating turnovers.
Those edges can become key in a one-game sample, especially when considering that Indiana almost never generates offensive rebounds. Andrew Wiggins is the offensive focal point for Minnesota if Towns does not play, averaging 22.8 points per game, and it will be interesting to see how the Wolves fare without Jeff Teague, who they traded on Thursday.
Why the Pacers can cover
Even so, Minnesota is no guarantee to cover the Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread. The model also knows that Indiana enters as the better team and is operating with home-court advantage on full rest. The Pacers are elite at protecting the ball, ranking top five in the league in offensive turnover rate, and that could mitigate Minnesota's defensive strength of creating havoc.
Defensively, Indiana also ranks as a top-10 overall unit, including an impressive defensive shot profile that forces opponents into less than efficient attempts. Given that the Timberwolves rank in the bottom tier of the league in many offensive categories and are even worse with Towns sidelined, the Pacers should be in a favorable position to generate defensive stops.
How to make Pacers vs. Timberwolves picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations.
So who wins Pacers vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
