The Indiana Pacers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 7-21 overall and 4-9 at home, while the Pacers are 14-14 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Pacers have won the last three meetings between the two teams. Indiana is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread: Timberwolves +5.5

Timberwolves vs. Pacers over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves drooped a 112-104 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and shot 5-for-10 from three-point range. Malik Beasley turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish. Minnesota has lost seven of its last nine games.

Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded at least eight rebounds in three of his last four games, totaling 35 during that span. He is averaging 20.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. D'Angelo Russell (leg) has missed the last three games and will be out for four to six weeks.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana lost in overtime against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 120-112. Malcolm Brogdon posted a double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds along with five assists. T.J. McConnell scored 19 points. The Pacers have lost five of their past seven games.

Indiana was outrebounded 66-54 by Chicago on Monday. The Pacers finished with 18 assists and 19 turnovers, their first game in over three years with more turnovers than assists in a game. Indiana did set a season high with 14 blocked shots against the Bulls. Doug McDermott (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

