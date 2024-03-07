The Indiana Pacers (35-28) will play their first home game of the month when they host the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (43-19) on Thursday night. Indiana bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a 137-120 win at Dallas on Tuesday, moving within a half-game of Philadelphia for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers are also just one game behind Miami for sixth place, which avoids the play-in tournament. Minnesota snapped a two-game skid of its own with a 119-114 win against Portland on Monday to stay tied with Oklahoma City atop the West.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 228 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 228 points

Pacers vs. Timberwolves money line: Pacers: -120, Timberwolves: +100

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season, cruising to a 137-120 win at Dallas as a 5.5-point road underdog. Power forward Pascal Siakam had 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a double-double effort, while center Myles Turner had a team-high 20 points. The Pacers had nine players finish in double digits, including five players off the bench.

Minnesota is going to be without star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who was ruled out with left knee soreness. Towns had 40 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Indiana on Dec. 16, so the Pacers will be happy to face Minnesota without him in this game. The Timberwolves have failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games, and they are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has dominated this head-to-head series over the past few seasons, winning five straight meetings. The Timberwolves have covered the spread in four of those five victories, including their 127-109 win in December. They are also in good form overall right now, winning eight of their last 11 games to remain atop the Western Conference standings.

Center Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Portland on Monday, shooting 9 of 10 from the floor. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, scoring 34 points in back-to-back games at the end of February. Indiana is dealing with a key injury of its own, as fourth-leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin is sidelined due to a right shoulder sprain. See which team to pick here.

