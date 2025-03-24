The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Indiana Pacers in a cross-conference matchup of playoff contenders on Monday's NBA schedule. Indiana is 41-29 overall and 22-10 at home, while Minnesota is 41-31 overall and 20-15 on the road. The Pacers defeated the Wolves, 132-130, on March 17 which ended a six-game win streak by Minnesota in the head-to-head series. The T'Wolves are 33-38-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Pacers are 32-37-1 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Minnesota vs. Indiana 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -132, Minnesota +111

Timberwolves vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Timberwolves vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is coming off a 108-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday to give the Pacers their fourth straight victory. Pascal Siakam led the way with 26 points, while Tyrese Haliburton nearly had a triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Myles Turner also inserted his presence both in the paint, on the defensive end, and beyond the arc on the offensive end, as he had 22 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and knocked down 5 of 10 shots from downtown.

Indiana's offense is efficient at all areas on the court, ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. With that, the Pacers rank eighth in points per game and 10th in offensive rating. Turner ranks second in the NBA with 1.9 blocks per game, and the Pacers also create lots of turnovers via ranking ninth with 8.5 steals per game. Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) is questionable, and his presence would be huge as he's averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last four games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is coming off a dominant 134-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, which avenged a defeat to the Pelicans last Wednesday. Seven different players scored at least 11 points for the T'Wolves, who were led with 20 points by Julius Randle. The bench contributed 65 points, while Anthony Edwards (thumb) who is listed as questionable for Monday but is expected to play, had 17 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in just 26 minutes.

The Wolves are now 7-4 ATS over their last 11 games, while Indiana, despite being on a four-game win streak, has struggled versus the line recently. The Pacers are 1-3 ATS during this streak, and they've failed to cover in nine of their last 10 games overall. Additionally, with big bodies like Randle, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, Minnesota should be able to dominate the glass versus an Indiana team which ranks 29th in both total rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Wolves vs. Pacers on Monday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Wolves spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.