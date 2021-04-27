Who's Playing

Portland @ Indiana

Current Records: Portland 32-28; Indiana 29-31

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana will be strutting in after a win while Rip City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 120-113. The losing side was boosted by center Jusuf Nurkic, who posted a double-double on 19 boards and 16 points in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, Indiana strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 131-112. The Pacers' point guard Malcolm Brogdon did his thing and had 24 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Portland is now 32-28 while Indiana sits at 29-31. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers enter the game with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Pacers rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.57 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Indiana.