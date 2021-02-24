Who's Playing
Golden State @ Indiana
Current Records: Golden State 17-15; Indiana 15-14
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 134-128 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Domantas Sabonis had a stellar game for the Pacers as he dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 17 boards, and ten dimes. Sabonis now has three triple-doubles this year. Sabonis' points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Golden State bagged a 114-106 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 37 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana, who are 14-15 against the spread.
Indiana beat Golden State 104-95 in the teams' previous meeting last month. Will Indiana repeat their success, or do the Dubs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won six out of their last ten games against Indiana.
- Jan 12, 2021 - Indiana 104 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 24, 2020 - Indiana 129 vs. Golden State 118
- Mar 21, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 28, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 05, 2018 - Indiana 126 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 27, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Golden State 81
- Dec 05, 2016 - Golden State 142 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 21, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Indiana 83
- Jan 22, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Indiana 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Golden State 131 vs. Indiana 123