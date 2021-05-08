Who's Playing

Washington @ Indiana

Current Records: Washington 31-36; Indiana 31-35

What to Know

This Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.48 points per matchup. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET May 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Washington knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Indiana likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Wizards ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 131-129 win over the Toronto Raptors. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Among those leading the charge for Washington was center Robin Lopez, who had 24 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Indiana beat the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 on Thursday. Shooting guard Caris LeVert and power forward Domantas Sabonis were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 dimes in addition to three blocks and the latter had 30 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds. LeVert had some trouble finding his footing against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Their wins bumped the Wizards to 31-36 and the Pacers to 31-35. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Washington both have nine wins in their last 18 games.