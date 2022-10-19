Who's Playing
Washington @ Indiana
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET October 19th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. Indiana struggled last year, ending up 25-57. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (35-47), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.12
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Washington have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 123
- Feb 16, 2022 - Indiana 113 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 06, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Washington 110
- Oct 22, 2021 - Washington 135 vs. Indiana 134
- May 20, 2021 - Washington 142 vs. Indiana 115
- May 08, 2021 - Washington 133 vs. Indiana 132
- May 03, 2021 - Washington 154 vs. Indiana 141
- Mar 29, 2021 - Washington 132 vs. Indiana 124
- Aug 03, 2020 - Indiana 111 vs. Washington 100
- Nov 06, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 107 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 23, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Washington 89
- Dec 10, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 17, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Mar 04, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 05, 2018 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 16, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 10, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2016 - Indiana 107 vs. Washington 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Washington 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Indiana 104
- Nov 24, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Washington 106