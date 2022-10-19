Who's Playing

Washington @ Indiana

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET October 19th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. Indiana struggled last year, ending up 25-57. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (35-47), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.12

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Indiana.