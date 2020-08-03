Watch Now: GEICO 15 - NBA Storylines: T.J. Warren Drops Career High 53 For The Pacers ( 2:46 )

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Washington Wizards at 4 p.m. ET Monday at Visa Athletic Center inside the NBA's Orlando bubble. Indiana occupies the fifth playoff slot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are playing on back-to-back days inside the NBA bubble. They have lost both games since the restart and are seven games behind the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings with the Wizards. The Wizards are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. Indiana is favored by eight points in the latest Wizards vs. Pacers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 228.

Wizards vs. Pacers spread: Wizards +8

Wizards vs. Pacers over-under: 228 points

Wizards vs. Pacers money line: Washington 270, Indiana -400

Why the Wizards can cover

It was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but the Brooklyn Nets pulled away from the Wizards in the second half when they met on Sunday and won 118-110. Washington got a terrific performance out of Thomas Bryant, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 boards.

The Wizards' playoff hopes are dwindling without John Wall (shoulder), Bradley Beal (Achilles) and Davis Bertans (opted out of the NBA return). They are seven games back of Orlando and Brooklyn and need to get to within four games of one of those teams to have a shot at the play-in tournament. After they face Indiana, the Wizards draw Philadelphia, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee and Boston. Indiana, however, is also dealing with plenty of injuries with Domantas Sabonis (foot) out and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (neck) looking iffy for this matchup, perhaps opening the door for Washington to get this win, or at least stay within the spread.

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 this past Saturday. T.J. Warren finished with a career-best 53 points (a whopping 42 percent of the team total). He had nine 3-point field goals. His previous career high was 40 points against the Wizards when he played for Phoenix in 2017. Warren had 21 points in a 121-106 win over Washington in November

The Wizards have let their opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the second-highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Indiana ranks second in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage, with a 47.7 percent mark on the season.

How to make Pacers vs. Wizards picks

