The Washington Wizards will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are 16-28 overall and 9-14 at home, while Indiana is 21-23 overall and 13-11 on the road. The Pacers have won the last three games between the teams.

Indiana is favored by five points in the latest Wizards vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Pacers spread: Wizards +5

Wizards vs. Pacers over-under: 233.5 points

Wizards vs. Pacers money line: Indiana +200, Washington +175



What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington coasted past the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, 106-92. Russell Westbrook (19 points) and Bradley Beal (17 points) were the top scorers for Washington. Beal is questionable for Monday's game because of a hip injury. The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Wizards.

Westbrook leads the NBA with 15 triple-doubles, also a franchise record. He has 140 assists over his last 12 games, tied for the second-most assists in the league over a 12-game span this season. Washington is scoring 19.5 points per game off turnovers, second most in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana made easy work of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in a 109-94 win. Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds along with five assists, and Malcolm Brogdon shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six boards. The Pacers have won four of their past five games.

The Pacers have won three of their past four road games and are tied for the second-most road wins in the Eastern Conference. Indiana has made at least 15 3-point field goals in each of its last four wins. Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game.

How to make Pacers vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Pacers spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.