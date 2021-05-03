The Indiana Pacers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 29-35 overall and 16-17 at home, while the Pacers are 30-33 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Wizards won the first meeting of the season on March 29, 132-124. Washington is favored by four points in the latest Wizards vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 245.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Pacers:

Wizards vs. Pacers spread: Wizards -4

Wizards vs. Pacers over-under: 245.5 points

Wizards vs. Pacers money line: Washington -175 Indiana +155



What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington was denied an attempt to win a third consecutive game on Saturday. They lost a tight one to the Mavericks, 125-124, as Dallas hit a decisive three-pointer with 9.2 seconds left. It was just the third loss for the Wizards in their past 15 games. Russell Westbrook had 42 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 40 minutes.

Bradley Beal scored 29 points on Saturday and missed a three-point attempt as time expired. The Wizards have a 2.5-game lead for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers served the Thunder the worst loss by a home team in league history on Saturday, 152-95. Indiana set a team record for the most points scored since it entered the NBA in 1976. Domantas Sabonis returned from a four-game layoff and triple-doubled by halftime (22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists). He finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists. The Pacers led by as many as 67 points in the fourth quarter.

Indiana is currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and has won four of its past six games. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Goga Bitadze (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are questionable for Monday's game.

How to make Wizards vs. Pacers picks

