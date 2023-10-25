The Washington Wizards will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Indiana Pacers in the season opener for both sides on Wednesday. Both teams finished outside the Eastern Conference playoffs last season with the Pacers and Wizards tying for 11th in the conference at 35-47, five games out of the final play-in spot.

Tip-off is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is favored by 7 points in the latest Pacers vs. Wizards odds, and the over/under is set at 235 points.

Pacers vs. Wizards spread: Pacers -7

Pacers vs. Wizards over/under: 235 points

Pacers vs. Wizards money line: Pacers: -290, Wizards: +234

What you need to know about the Wizards

Following five consecutive losing seasons, the Wizards made some big moves over the summer. They traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics and Bradley Beal to the Suns, bringing back a host of young players and future draft picks. Jordan Poole will team up with Kyle Kuzma to provide a lot of the scoring punch this season.

Washington will also be looking to get young players like Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis and 2023 first-round pick Bilal Coulibaly involved this season as the Wizards hope to compete for a postseason spot in 2023-24, while also keeping an eye towards the future. Davis (elbow), however, has been ruled out for the opener.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers added veterans Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin to help a young core that is headlined Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Returning veterans Myles Turner and Buddy Hield round out the projected starting five for Indiana.

Indiana had a top-10 scoring offense last season, averaging 116.3 points per game. Improving defensively will be key if the Pacers want to get in the Eastern Conference playoff picture since Indiana gave up 119.5 points per game and allowed opponents to shoot 48.5% from the field.

