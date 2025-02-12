We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 9-44 overall and 5-23 at home, while Indiana is 29-23 overall and 15-14 on the road. The Pacers are 5-2 in their past seven meetings against the Wizards. Washington is expected to be without Khris Middleton (rest), Anthony Gill (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (knee).

The Pacers are favored by 10 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 241.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Wizards vs. Pacers spread: Wizards +10

Wizards vs. Pacers over/under: 241.5 points

Wizards vs. Pacers money line: Wizards: +358, Pacers: -469

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are headed into Wednesday's matchup after falling 128-115 to the Knicks on Tuesday. Indiana has now suffered a loss in back-to-back games. Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've posted at least 25 assists in 15 consecutive games.

The Pacers are averaging 28.7 assists per game, which ranks eighth in the league. Offensively, Indiana is scoring 115.7 points per game. In addition, the Pacers are 13-3 in their past 16 games on the road.

Why the Wizards can cover

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took a 131-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spurs. Despite the defeat, the Wizards had nine players score in double figures, led by Tristan Vukcevic, who finished with 18.

The Wizards have lost 17 of their last 20 games, but they've had success against the spread. In fact, Washington is 5-1 against the spread in its past six games. The Wizards are also 7-2 ATS in their last nine games played on a Wednesday.

How to make Wizards vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

