We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 21-15 overall and 12-8 at home, while Washington is 6-30 overall and 3-17 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but Washington does have a 5-4-1 advantage against the spread during that span.

This season, the Wizards are 17-19 against the number while the Pacers are 21-15 against the spread. Indiana is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 253 points. Before entering any Wizards vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Wizards spread: Pacers -7.5

Pacers vs. Wizards over/under: 253 points

Pacers vs. Wizards money line: Pacers: -319, Wizards: +252

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after a 136-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that extended their losing streak to five. Tyus Jones scored 18 points to go along with nine assists and three steals in the defeat, and Kyle Kuzma had a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds.

However, Washington allowed Oklahoma City to shoot 59.1% from the floor and 50% from the 3-point line, and defensive issues have plagued the Wizards all season. They rank last in the NBA in points allowed per game (126.3) and last in defensive rating (122.3).

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana had just enough and edged the Boston Celtics 133-131 on Monday. The Pacers have now won seven of their last eight games and are back up to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They got 75 points off the bench in the win over Boston, including a team-high 26 points from Bennedict Mathurin.

Indiana shot 52.7% from the floor and went 19-for-40 from the 3-point line in the victory, and that offensive efficiency has been a season-long scheme. The Pacers rank first in scoring (127.0 ppg), first in offensive rating (123.0), first in field-goal percentage (51.0%) and second in pace (103.3). However, they will attempt to keep that up without their conductor as Tyrese Haliburton, who's averaging 23.6 points, a league-leading 12.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, is out with a hamstring injury.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pacers are 20-10-1 against the spread in their last 31 games after a day off.

The Wizards are 5-8 against the spread in their last 13 games when the spread was between +6 to +9.

The Wizards are 6-9 against the spread in their last 15 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

How to make Pacers vs. Wizards picks

