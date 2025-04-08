The 2024-25 NBA regular season is almost over, and with the 2025 NBA Playoffs looming, the Indiana Pacers have a chance to all but assure they host their first-round playoff series with a win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Indiana is 47-31 on the season and holds a three-game lead with four games to play over Milwaukee for the No. 4 seed in the East, while Washington is 17-61 and has the worst record in the conference. However, while the Pacers have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups in this series. Both teams are 4-4-2 against the spread during that span.

This time around, tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 18.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Wizards odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 236.5 points in the latest NBA odds.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Wizards spread: Pacers -18.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Pacers vs. Wizards over/under: 236.5 points

Pacers vs. Wizards money line: Pacers -2273, Wizards +1120

Why the Pacers can cover



The Pacers have looked likely to play the Bucks in the first round for a couple of weeks now but had to stave off a late charge from Milwaukee with regards to who would host the series. Indiana has won four games in a row to give itself some breathing room and is coming off a crucial 125-120 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points in the win, and Tyrese Haliburton overcame a 3-for-8 shooting night by dishing out 14 assists. Indiana also won the turnover battle 13-6 and limited Denver to just 8-for-31 from the 3-point line in the victory. It was the second cover in a row for the Pacers, and they've won 10 of their last 12 overall.

Why the Wizards can cover

Meanwhile, Washington's 2024-25 season has been all about the future from the beginning, with five of the top eight players in its rotation currently age-21 or younger. However, the Wizards are still putting in an effort to remain competitive late in the season despite a clear focus on the 2025 NBA Draft and beyond. They've covered the spread in two of their last three games entering Tuesday's contest and even scored a win over the Kings last Wednesday as 13.5-point underdogs.

Jordan Poole is averaging a career-best 20.5 points per game, and he's helping guide a young group that includes 21-and-unders Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, AJ Johnson and Kyshawn George. Koulibaly (hamstring) has been shut down for the season but the other four youngsters and Poole are all expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday night.

