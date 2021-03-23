The Toronto Raptors are going through some tough times. The Raptors are well below .500 on the season, they currently sit outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference and they have lost nine straight games. Also, there is apparently some friction between coach Nick Nurse and at least one player.

On Tuesday, the Raptors fined forward Pascal Siakam $50,000 for directing heated comments toward Nurse following Toronto's 116-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The loss to Cleveland was the eighth consecutive loss for Toronto, and Siakam was apparently unhappy with the fact that Nurse had him on the bench during the fourth quarter of the contest.

From Charania:

The Toronto Raptors fined star forward Pascal Siakam $50,000 for directing heated choice words toward head coach Nick Nurse after Sunday's loss in Cleveland, sources tell The Athletic. The incident occurred while the Raptors were leaving the floor following an 11-point loss on Sunday night against the Cavaliers. Stemming from the frustration amid what is now a nine-game losing streak, Siakam directed a verbal exchange that included several choice words toward Nurse, multiple sources confirmed. The blossoming young star has dealt with being benched multiple times during his career as a Raptor. Siakam was benched at the end of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2019 due to his defensive effort, and on Sunday was benched in the fourth quarter. As the team left the floor, Siakam's frustrations boiled over. This isn't the first time the Raptors have issued a disciplinary measure toward Siakam this season. The 26-year-old was held out of a game against the Knicks on Dec. 31 as a result of him walking off the floor early after fouling out of a previous game.

Siakam, who is in the first year of a four-year max deal that he signed in 2019, is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 35 minutes of action per game for the Raptors on the season. While far from ideal, Siakam's actions are likely the result of pent-up frustration stemming from what has been an underwhelming season for the Raptors. Siakam, who played a big role on Toronto's title team in 2019, clearly isn't happy with the team's struggles this season. While you appreciate a player's passion, Siakam probably could have found a better outlet for his frustration than his head coach.