The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Saturday to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals, and for his efforts in the series, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. Siakam led all scorers in the decisive Game 6 with 31 points, and the 125-108 victory marked the third time he scored at least 30 points against the Knicks.

Siakam took his shot-making to another level in the conference finals. The 39-point effort in Game 2 was his highest-scoring outing of the year and well outdid his season average of 20.2 points per game. He closed the series with 24.8 points across the six outings.

"Shoutout Indy, man," Siakam said on the TNT broadcast after he received the award. "It's been such an amazing experience for me so far. From the first day I landed here, the love has been amazing. Just unbelievable, man. First-class organization. I'm just so happy to be here. And tonight, after a bad Game 5, we wanted to bounce back. I have, like, 100% belief in my teammates. Whenever we're down, we always find a way. And we did that tonight."

Siakam delivered on the high expectations that followed him to Indiana when he joined the franchise during the 2023-24 season by way of the Toronto Raptors. He averaged more than 20 points for the eighth-straight year and added 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season. This year also marked a return to All-Star-caliber play after he missed out on the honor during the split campaign with the Raptors and Pacers.

The Pacers bounced back from their Game 5 defeat to complete a 4-2 series victory and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. The Oklahoma City Thunder represent their biggest challenge of the playoffs and rolled through the Western Conference bracket on the heels of their 68-win regular season.

The upcoming finals appearance will be the second of Siakam's career. He made his first trip with the Raptors in 2019 and won the championship to cap off what was then a breakout season. Siakam won the Most Improved Player award that year and posted a double-double in the clinching game of the finals.