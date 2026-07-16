Pat Riley hints at Heat's LeBron James pursuit while Miami introduces Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thursday was an oddly busy day in the NBA for the middle of July. In New York, LeBron James was on stage at two separate events back-to-back and managed to not divulge his free agency decision at either one, continuing to tease out his options and offering a touch more insight into what's driving his decision.

Among the frontrunners are the Miami Heat, who were busy on Thursday officially introducing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him from Milwaukee to South Beach ahead of last month's NBA Draft. That trade has already created drama in the form of an altercation between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in Las Vegas that won't result in any punishments from the NBA, and set the table for Miami to become a legitimate suitor for James' final free agency decision.

Antetokounmpo is the latest star acquisition of Pat Riley, whose tenure in Miami has seen the Heat bring in Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, Jimmy Butler and now Giannis Antetokounmpo. The first four stars either won championships or went to multiple NBA Finals in Miami, and Antetokounmpo will be expected to continue that lineage.

The question right now is how quickly can Antetokounmpo and the Heat contend. The roster is a bit thin after trading for the two-time MVP, and it's possible 2026-27 has to act as a bit of a gap year due to the hard cap before building out the best possible roster next summer. However, acquiring LeBron James would accelerate that timeline to include this season, and Riley hinted at that pursuit in his presser noting with a chuckle that after landing the plane to get Giannis "there's another one we have to land."

At some point relatively soon we'll find out what LeBron's decision is, and part of what's fascinating about his free agency is there isn't a strong Plan B for any of the teams pursuing him. That includes Miami, who won't have the ability to add another player close to James' caliber to the roster if he chooses Cleveland, Golden State, Philadelphia or any other suitor.

Even so, the future in Miami looks bright once again with Antetokounmpo now starring alongside Adebayo, and whether they land James or not, the expectation for the Heat is to contend again soon in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis detailed why he wanted to be in Miami

Riley's brief comment on the LeBron pursuit were the most notable thing to come out of the presser, given the ongoing saga involving the star who once won two titles in Miami. However, Antetokounmpo also shed some light on his departure from Milwaukee and why Miami was at the top of his wish list for a trade destination.

There are the obvious off-court reasons players love Miami, but Antetokounmpo gushed about his respect for the oft-discussed "Heat Culture" and how it aligns with his approach to the game.

"You always hear about the Miami Heat culture and that guys work hard, guys are very disciplined, guys are very driven and guys are very selfless and give everything that they can to win games," he said. "So I was always very curious what makes them so unique. In my career with the Bucks, we tried to kind of recreate that. We tried to create a culture where we could come in here, we do our job, it doesn't matter who shines and all that matters is winning. ... I kind of grew up under [the Big 3] era, so I know the expectations this team has. I love pressure. Coach Spo talked about pressure and I think I thrive [under] pressure, I think I need pressure at this time of my career. In order for me to go to the next level I've got to get out of my comfort zone, and I felt like Miami is the place for me to be. We are very like-minded as a team and me, it was a no-brainer. I wanted to be here. I'm excited to be here, and I want to get to work."

It's the answer you'd expect from Antetokounmpo who has spoken for his entire career about those key tenets and that he'd see kindred spirits in Riley and Erik Spoelstra makes plenty of sense. That pressure he sought out will certainly be offered to him given the rocky exit out of Milwaukee over the last year with an extended trade saga, and given the Heat's history of winning at the highest level in each era, anything less than a championship in the Antetokounmpo era will be viewed as a failure.

Giannis explains his number change from 34 to 7

One of the first changes made by Antetokounmpo in Miami was changing his number from 34 to 7 -- a move that even seemed to catch the Heat off guard as they stocked their team store with No. 34 merch and quickly had to swap it out. Antetokounmpo explained his number was a tribute to his parents but he wanted to leave that number in Milwaukee out of respect to that organization.

It's not the first time a Heat star has changed numbers when coming to Miami from a longtime home. LeBron James changed from No. 23 to No. 6 -- his Team USA number -- after joining the Heat because they retired the No. 23 for Michael Jordan, despite him having never played in Miami. Antetokounmpo's decision is a bit more altruistic, and it might take a bit of time to adjust to seeing the star in a completely different look with a new team and new number.