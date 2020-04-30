Pat Riley says he's intent on building another championship team: 'We're right there, and we're close'
The Heat became one of the surprise teams of the season behind great shooting and depth
Before the NBA was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miami Heat were one of the surprise teams of the season. After finishing the 2018-19 campaign with a 39-43 record, Miami rebounded in a big way by trading for Jimmy Butler in the offseason and getting lucky in having Tyler Herro fall to them with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Combining that with Bam Adebayo playing at a level that earned him his first All-Star nod, and guys like Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn establishing themselves as valuable assets to this team going forward, the Heat quickly became a serious threat in the East. So, it's no wonder that team president Pat Riley is thrilled with Miami's future, which could include another championship trophy down the line.
"I don't have much patience, you know me, and I want to build another championship team," Riley said during a video call posted to the team's website. "We're close. Maybe we need another player, maybe we need less? I don't know. The point is that we're right there and we're a contender, and I'm proud of that."
Before the league announced a postponement of play on March 11, the Heat were fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record, with 2.5 games separating them and the third-place Boston Celtics. While Butler has been at the center of the Heat's success, Miami's depth is among the best in the league.
"When we started the season, we thought we had something good," Riley said. "We didn't really know how great Tyler Herro or Kendrick Nunn or Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva at times, a lot of our young guys, Derrick Jones Jr. (were going to be). Having Goran (Dragic), Jimmy Butler, Bam (Adebayo) being around for three years, Meyers Leonard and his infectious personality, Kelly Olynyk...we had a very, very good basketball team, very well-coached. And I think we proved it on the court, night in and night out."
The Heat got it done this season on the strength of their 3-point shooting. Everywhere you turn on this team, someone is capable of knocking down a shot from deep, which led them to have the best shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.3 percent) this season. Robinson positioned himself as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league as a rookie, shooting a scorching 44.8 percent from deep, which is fourth-best in the NBA this season.
A year ago, if Riley were to say that he wanted to build another championship team, it would've been laughed at considering they were still attached to Hassan Whiteside's bloated contract, Dwyane Wade was on a farewell tour and Adebayo was Whiteside's backup averaging just 8.9 points a game. Now, though, a championship is a very real possibility for this core group of players, and with Riley's persistence on getting what he wants, it'll likely happen sooner rather than later.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The case behind M.J.'s drink in ESPN doc
What's the deal with Jordan's drink of choice during his interviews?
-
Jordan turned down MLB contract
Jordan could have gone straight to the majors instead of playing an entire season in Double-A
-
What didn't make the cut for M.J.'s doc
Director Jason Hehir had to leave out some interesting anecdotes from The Last Dance
-
Wall: I'll be better than before injury
Wall hasn't played since December of 2018 due to a torn Achilles tendon
-
Jordan passed up $100M for an appearance
Jordan's agent discussed deals that the NBA icon may have passed on
-
Jordan still bullying Krause years later
In 'The Last Dance', the 10-part ESPN/Netflix documentary, the legendary Bulls executive takes...
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games