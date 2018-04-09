Pat Riley says LeBron James 'did the right thing' by going back to the Cavaliers

Cleveland was never more upset with LeBron James than when he decided to leave the Cavaliers to play for the Miami Heat. And they never loved him more than when he came back home -- well at least not until he actually delivered the championship he had promised them.

But now, just a few years after his return, LeBron could be on the move again, with his free agency process set to be the summer's biggest show. Ahead of that saga, it's a perfect time to take in the thoughts of Pat Riley, who knows a thing or two about losing LeBron in free agency. The Miami Heat president recently opened up about LeBron leaving Miami in Ian Thomsen's new book, "The Soul of Basketball: The Epic Showdown between LeBron, Kobe, Doc and Dirk that Saved the NBA."

At first, Riley was understandably upset, but he said he soon came to understand LeBron's decision, and realized that "The King" had "done the right thing." Via ESPN:

"I had two to three days of tremendous anger. I was absolutely livid, which I expressed to myself and my closest friends," Riley said. Then, Thomsen wrote, over the weeks and months to come, Riley came to see the move to Cleveland from LeBron's point of view. "My beautiful plan all of a sudden came crashing down," Riley said. "That team in ten years could have won five or six championships. But I get it. I get the whole chronicle of [LeBron's] life. "While there may have been some carnage always left behind when he made these kinds of moves, in Cleveland and also in Miami, he did the right thing. I just finally came to accept the realization that he and his family said, 'You'll never, ever be accepted back in your hometown if you don't go back to try to win a title. Otherwise someday you'll go back there and have the scarlet letter on your back. You'll be the greatest player in the history of mankind, but back there, nobody's really going to accept you.'"

All of this is pretty much completely understandable. LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, and seeing him leave your team is going to be frustrating, even maddening -- especially given the talent that was still in Miami at the time. That's a very human reaction.

And it's also very human to -- after the initial shock -- sit back and view someone's decision from their perspective and how it will affect their life. LeBron made the best decision for himself and his family. It doesn't mean that it's still not disappointing for Riley and the Heat that LeBron left, but it's easier to accept once you understand why he made that choice.