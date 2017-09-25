Patience may be a virtue for Giannis and Bucks, but it may be a hindrance next year

MILWAUKEE -- The most difficult balance for a professional sports franchise to strike is where to fall on the continuum between patience and urgency. Among all the American sports leagues, this question is of singular importance in the NBA. Franchises rise or fall on the procurement of a single elite, top-10-level player, but no franchise can ever succeed on the back of just one superstar player alone. (Ask the New Orleans Pelicans .) When an NBA franchise lucks into one of those unicorn-type players, the team's owners must project out to when that young player will begin to enter his peak, and when is the best time to go all in on winning a championship now.

And the balance between patience and urgency is as salient for the Milwaukee Bucks as with any team in the NBA this season.

Last season Giannis Antetokounmpo turned into one of the elite all-around players in the NBA. He was named the most improved player in the NBA and to the All-NBA second team. He became the fifth NBA player to lead his team in all five major statistical categories; the other four – Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Kevin Garnett and LeBron James – are either in the Hall of Fame or soon will be. He is entering his fifth season and, at age 22, appears primed to be entering the league's MVP conversation. He is a unicorn, and one that this franchise somehow lucked into with the 15th pick in the historically awful 2013 draft.

And yet, as the Greek Freak enters the first year of his four-year, $100 million contract extension, the clock has already started ticking for this franchise. The Bucks are the second-youngest team in the NBA, a team that started two rookies in its surprisingly competitive first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors last year. Patience can be easy when your team is at the bottom of the heap and lottery-bound. Patience is much harder when your fan base goes into the season expecting – and realistically expecting – 50 wins and a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference. And it's made even harder when that fan base is thirsty for success, having not won a playoff series since 2001.

All of this is why the Bucks' uneventful offseason ought to be commended. Jon Horst's first few months as the Bucks' general manager have been marked with an abundance of caution. This offseason, he drafted two upperclassmen in Michigan's D.J. Wilson and SMU Mustangs 's Sterling Brown . And … that was pretty much it. Thirteen Bucks are back from last season. Forty-year-old veteran Jason Terry was brought back to mentor this young group. They made no trades, no big free-agent acquisitions, no big splashes.

And it was all on purpose.

"It's intentional," new general manager Jon Horst said Monday before the Bucks started their training camp. "It's not like we didn't turn over every stone, didn't work, didn't take our calls, didn't investigate every opportunity we could to make this team better. But we saw a team that was the second-youngest team in the league last year. We knew we were going to come into this year with a top-10-type player on our team, and still an extremely young core. And we said, 'Why would we change?'"

On the surface, patience sounds easy: Just keep what you have and improve incrementally. But inaction does not mean no action. For a team full of promise like these young Bucks, the virtue of patience can easily be overwhelmed by the temptation of urgency. Look at the Pelicans. Instead of building slowly and organically around Anthony Davis , the team sped up the process with expensive acquisitions – Jrue Holiday , Omer Asik , Tyreke Evans , DeMarcus Cousins . And yet now the Pelicans look a lot closer to a rebuilding contender than a championship contender. The Brooklyn Nets ' rejection of patience caused the team to make one of the most disastrous trades in NBA history to get Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry, a trade that torpedoed their own franchise while lifting up the Boston Celtics . The Los Angeles Lakers signed Timofey Mozgov to a $64 million deal and Luol Deng to a $72 million deal last offseason, inexplicable deals for an ostensibly rebuilding team. The lower reaches of the NBA are littered with teams who didn't trust the process.

I asked Bucks owner Wes Edens about this Monday in the team's sparkling new practice facility, with the words "FEAR THE DEER" emblazoned on the wall. How hard is it to stay the course with a process that can take years to come to fruition?

"It's a hard balance," Edens told me. "When we build businesses – because I have a lot more experience with businesses than I do the NBA – you're making that assessment too. All the time. But you're not challenged every day in the newspaper. You make long-term decisions, and you think you're doing the right thing for the organization, whatever the venture is – the difference in the NBA is you lose a game and people write a story about you. It creates a lot more dissonance.

"But I do think fans are very intuitive about how genuine you are about what you're trying to build," he said. "I think if you say you're trying to do things for the long term and you're not actually acting that way, they react very negatively. In our case, our intentions are very pure."

Avoiding making any splash this offseason was the right choice. LeBron is still in the Eastern Conference for at least one more season. The Celtics are ascendant, and a good bit closer to an NBA Finals run than the Bucks. The 76ers took the opposite offseason approach as the Bucks, but the Sixers had expendable assets, and there is a sense of urgency in Philadelphia now.

And despite the rise of Giannis to an MVP-caliber player, there are still plenty of questions around the Bucks. Jabari Parker is in contract extension talks, but he's coming off his second ACL injury and won't play until late winter. Khris Middleton missed a chunk of last season with a freak injury. Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon had impressive rookie seasons, but there is plenty of uncertainty around what sort of upside their careers will bring.

So the team took the patient approach. Take one more year to evaluate. By next offseason, Greg Monroe 's nearly $18 million contract will be off the books, but the young core will remain. That will be the time to make a splash. If you're buying stock in a young NBA team right now, the Bucks – along with the Minnesota Timberwolves , the Denver Nuggets and perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers – should be at the top of your list.

But here's the thing with patience: You need to know when it's time to have patience, and you need to know when it's time to go for it. That's what the Timberwolves did with the monster Jimmy Butler trade. Patience may be a virtue this season, but it may be a hindrance next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder had a ridiculous Big Three with Kevin Durant , Russell Westbrook and James Harden , but they operated with an abundance of caution; that caution led them to this offseason's urgency, acquiring a lesser Big Three (Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony ) in what feels like a last-ditch attempt at greatness.

"There's a window where you've got to compete," Edens said. "We've got Giannis just starting his new contact. We've got Khris for a couple years. It's not going to be forever. So you can't have 10-year plan. It's a much shorter thing. (But) we really decided to play the continuity card, to stick with what we think is working. We really thought the best thing we could do was get one year older."

The young Bucks will be one year older and one year better. That's what they should be.

But if I'm writing this exact same column next year – if next year this team is only one more year older, one more year better, but hasn't added one or two big-time signings – that's when patience turns into something less than a virtue.