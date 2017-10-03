Patient Spurs in no rush to bring back Rudy Gay from dreaded Achilles injury

History is against Rudy Gay. The Spurs' offseason acquisition suffered what might be the worst possible injury for an athlete as he tore his Achilles tendon last season. There's a long track record of this being a career-altering injury. While many NBA players have suffered the same injury and never looked quite the same, others essentially watched their careers come to an end.

For this reason, the Spurs want to take a patient approach with Gay. He might be healthy and cleared to play, but until he's at 100 percent they can't risk jeopardizing a key rotation player. Gay, however, says he's healthy and wants to get back on the floor.

"That's just what I do," Popovich said. "I'm more conservative. I'm probably going to bring him along more slowly than he's going to want to." After nearly nine months of rehab, Gay is champing at the bit to get back on the floor. Doctors have cleared him to play. He still has to convince his new coach. "We've already had those conversations in camp," Gay said. "He's trying to pull me back and I'm like, 'No coach, I'm a basketball player. That's what I'm here for.' "

It's no surprise Gay, 31, wants to already get back out on the floor. He opted out of a $14 million contract to go to San Antonio to win games and contribute to a contender. He's going to want to play, but San Antonio is smart to be patient with him. The Spurs are an organization that has always been incredibly careful with the health of their players and has earned that kind of trust in their judgement. Especially with an injury that has historically affected players' careers.

Stars like Kobe Bryant came back from a torn Achilles, but he was already an older player and the injury took away whatever fuel he had left. Starting-caliber players such as Wesley Matthews suffered after the same injury and has shot less than 40 percent from the field since. Brandon Jennings went from an NBA player to playing in China just two years after his injury.

However, there is one success story. Dominique Wilkins tore his Achilles and managed to come back as the same great player. It wasn't until age finally caught up with him that his career began to trend downwards. This is the player Gay hopes to follow, and nowhere does he have a better chance to do so than in San Antonio.

Gay is going to be a rotation piece for the Spurs this year. When he does get on the floor, they aren't going to put massive minutes on his legs for the sake of getting him out there. San Antonio will keep him ready and healthy as much as it possibly can until he's ready to contribute just like his old self.

The Spurs could really use a player like Gay, healthy and able to contribute. San Antonio is going to be a contender once more, but there are cracks that raised concern last year and even entering this season. Kawhi Leonard is apparently still dealing with an injury from last season. How severe or impactful is unknown, but if Leonard is hurting then some of his responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of other wings like Gay.

Gay being able to handle that load will depend on if he's able to beat out history.