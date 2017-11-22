Patrick Beverley Just Had Surgery On His Right Knee, Will Be Out Indefinitely
This is very bad
The Clippers’ hellish season continues, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported this morning that Patrick Beverley had surgery on his right knee back in Los Angeles, and is expected to miss a “significant amount of time”.
Beverley missed five games with soreness in his right knee before returning against the Knicks Monday. It is currently unclear whether he needed surgery the whole time, or came back to soon and aggravated the injury, necessitating the surgery.
Regardless, Beverley is out indefinitely, and will be joining fellow starting guard Milos Teodosic in street clothes for the foreseeable future. Bev has played and started in 11 games for the Clippers, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 40.3/40.0/82.4 shooting. The Clippers will miss those numbers dearly, but will miss Beverley’s defense, tenacity, energy, and leadership even more. This is a harsh, harsh blow for a team that is struggling right now, and currently has two other starters on the shelf.
Expect Sindarius Thornwell to move back into the starting lineup, and for Jawun Evans and CJ Williams to get additional cracks at playing time in Beverley’s (and Teodosic’s) absence. At 5-11, the Clippers desperately need Teodosic and Gallinari to come back soon, or any hopes of the playoffs might be gone.
Not a week ago, I wrote that it was not time to panic about the Clippers. That time has now come. Unless the Clippers turn things around soon, a rebuilding season might well be in order.
